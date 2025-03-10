GREATER Western Sydney gun Finn Callaghan and Hawthorn midfielder Will Day have unsurprisingly taken home maximum AFL Coaches Association champion player of the year award votes from Opening Round.
Callaghan starred as the Giants crushed Collingwood on Sunday, two days after an inspired first half from Day helped the Hawks past Sydney.
The No.3 pick in the 2021 draft, Callaghan had 33 disposals, seven clearances and kicked two goals in the Giants' win.
He grabbed 10 votes, while Sam Taylor was awarded eight after his game-high 12 intercept possessions.
Day took home maximum votes after his 26 disposals, nine clearances and three goals at the SCG.
Karl Amon was awarded seven and James Sicily grabbed six.
Sydney v Hawthorn
10 Will Day (HAW)
7 Karl Amon (HAW)
6 James Sicily (HAW)
5 Sam Wicks (SYD)
1 Nick Blakey (SYD)
1 Chad Warner (SYD)
Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood
10 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
8 Sam Taylor (GWS)
6 Josh Kelly (GWS)
2 Toby Bedford (GWS)
2 Lachie Ash (GWS)
1 Toby Greene (GWS)
1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
LEADERBOARD
10 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
10 Will Day (HAW)
8 Sam Taylor (GWS)
7 Karl Amon (HAW)
6 Josh Kelly (GWS)
6 James Sicily (HAW)
5 Sam Wicks (SYD)
2 Lachie Ash (GWS)
2 Toby Bedford (GWS)
1 Nick Blakey (SYD)
1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
1 Toby Greene (GWS)
1 Chad Warner (SYD)