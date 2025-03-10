Finn Callaghan celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Collingwood in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney gun Finn Callaghan and Hawthorn midfielder Will Day have unsurprisingly taken home maximum AFL Coaches Association champion player of the year award votes from Opening Round.

Callaghan starred as the Giants crushed Collingwood on Sunday, two days after an inspired first half from Day helped the Hawks past Sydney.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

The No.3 pick in the 2021 draft, Callaghan had 33 disposals, seven clearances and kicked two goals in the Giants' win.

He grabbed 10 votes, while Sam Taylor was awarded eight after his game-high 12 intercept possessions.

11:21

ACCESS: Alarm for Magpies, will Opening Round be scrapped?

Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd with the latest AFL news and opinions ahead of Round 1

Day took home maximum votes after his 26 disposals, nine clearances and three goals at the SCG.

Karl Amon was awarded seven and James Sicily grabbed six.

Sydney v Hawthorn

10 Will Day (HAW)
7 Karl Amon (HAW)
6 James Sicily (HAW)
5 Sam Wicks (SYD)
1 Nick Blakey (SYD)
1 Chad Warner (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 19:54

    Mini-Match: Sydney v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Hawks clash in Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:13

    Cox post-match, OR: 'No doubt I've got some things wrong'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after the opening round match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 09:36

    Mitchell post-match, OR: 'A little bit of validation there'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after the opening round match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Where there’s a Will, there’s a Day: Hawk’s hot night

    Hawthorn star Will Day proves how much of a barometer he is for his side with three goals in an influential performance

    AFL
  • 07:54

    Highlights: Sydney v Hawthorn

    The Swans and Hawks clash in Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Sicily’s forward shift proves the winning hand

    James Sicily takes charge up forward in the final term, delivering some crucial moments to seal a gusty victory for the travelling Hawks

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Lizard turns wizard as pure strike lights up SCG

    Nick Blakey glides forward in trademark fashion and nails a mesmerising goal to raise the noise level around the ground

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Warner goals then sets up McCartin to wake up Swans

    Chad Warner sparks his side’s comeback after half-time with a brilliant goal and assist moments later

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Amon’s ‘extraordinary’ goal screams Hollywood Hawks

    Karl Amon sells candy to a host of Swans and never gives up on the play to complete a stunning major

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Moore and Day ignite the play with dazzling double act

    Dylan Moore and Will Day fire up their teammates after each netting a thrilling goal in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:34

    The Chad kicks off 2025 with sizzling snap

    Swans star Chad Warner wastes no time making an impact, snapping the first major with a clever finish under pressure

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood

10 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
8 Sam Taylor (GWS)
6 Josh Kelly (GWS)
2 Toby Bedford (GWS)
2 Lachie Ash (GWS)
1 Toby Greene (GWS)
1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 19:45

    Mini-Match: GWS v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Magpies clash in Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:17

    Kingsley post-match, OR: 'We're just having a discussion'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:18

    McRae post-match, OR: 'Just having a bit of fun with him'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 02:03

    Sparks and scuffles: Fireworks from start to finish

    Watch the intensity build as tensions boil over in a fiery clash between the Giants and Magpies

    AFL
  • 01:42

    Taylor the titan: Giant’s marking masterclass

    Sam Taylor delivers a dominant performance in Opening Round, commanding GWS’ defence in an outstanding win over Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: GWS v Collingwood

    The Giants and Magpies clash in Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Finn-ishing touch: Callaghan conjures gold

    Finn Callaghan caps off an outstanding outing by nailing his second goal of the contest in stunning style

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Membrey marks new chapter with first for club

    Collingwood recruit Tim Membrey nails his first goal in black and white and gets swarmed by Magpies

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Giants speedster races away like lightning for sweet goal

    Darcy Jones motors forward with three bounces before slotting an exciting major for the slick Giants

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Daicos drama: Play stops as Pies star goes down with cramp

    Collingwood fans hold their breath as Nick Daicos goes down grabbing his leg, with cramp initially suspected before concerns grow

    AFL
  • 00:30

    McRae and Kingsley exchange words on the boundary

    Collingwood coach Craig McRae and GWS coach Adam Kingsley seem to trade words on the boundary

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Brown and Greene hit the scene with flashy double

    Callum Brown and Toby Greene snare a goal apiece as GWS surges before half-time

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Concerns for big Giant stretchered off after friendly fire

    GWS suffers a worrying injury blow in the first term as ruckman Kieren Briggs is assisted off the field after a heavy collision

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Gun Giant swarmed after bagging first goal since 2019

    GWS defender Sam Taylor gets surrounded by teammates after nailing the opening major of the game

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

10 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
10 Will Day (HAW)
8 Sam Taylor (GWS)
7 Karl Amon (HAW)
6 Josh Kelly (GWS)
6 James Sicily (HAW)
5 Sam Wicks (SYD)
2 Lachie Ash (GWS)
2 Toby Bedford (GWS)
1 Nick Blakey (SYD)
1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
1 Toby Greene (GWS)
1 Chad Warner (SYD)