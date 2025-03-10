The Lions are changing their travel plans as they prepare to face the Swans

Chris Fagan is seen with Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews during Brisbane's 2025 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will fly to Sydney on Wednesday to get ready for its round one clash against the Swans on Saturday as ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred plays havoc with the preparation of both Queensland clubs.

After their Opening Round clash with Geelong was postponed, the Lions had an intraclub hitout last Wednesday, but have not trained since.

Gold Coast has been similarly impacted, although were able to get a light run in on People First Stadium on Sunday and plan to fly to Perth, as originally scheduled, on Saturday to face West Coast the following day.

Following four days of TC Alfred-impacted life, Brisbane returned to Brighton Homes Arena on Monday for an indoor session and has made the decision to leave home early in pursuit of better weather and training conditions.

The Lions will do their main training session on Thursday before a captain's run on Friday ahead of the Grand Final rematch at the SCG.

The extra week off has given defender Brandon Starcevich an opportunity to play the club's first game of 2025, providing he ticks the concussion protocol boxes after sustaining a head knock against Adelaide on February 27.

Learn More 11:21

Brisbane football manager Danny Daly said the club's first priority was to ensure everyone was safe and sound before locking in travel plans.

"The past week has been very unprecedented and not what we had planned for, but these things do happen from time to time unfortunately," he said.

"We are just grateful everyone has been able to get through it so far.

"These things happen unfortunately in life, and you just need to be resilient, be calm about it and work your way through it.

"I've got no doubt our preparation will be spot on leading into our game against Sydney."

Gold Coast, the region, has been smashed by wind and rain in the past few days, leaving some staff and players without power for extended periods.

The club has been given Monday off, with the players' car park and entrance to their Carrara training headquarters covered in water.

Vice-captain Sam Collins was one of many players to take training equipment home before the bad weather took over, having the use of a Wattbike to undergo some aerobic work.

Sam Collins poses for a photo during a Gold Coast media opportunity on February 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns are hoping to train on Tuesday, although road closures around their facilities may dictate that.

The additional week off after their match against Essendon was postponed has given Mac Andrew (chest), Charlie Ballard (ankle), Lachie Weller (hamstring) and Sam Flanders (back) extra time to ensure their fitness.

Flanders is a chance to be tested this week to assess his availability to play after dealing with his problem since the New Year ticked over.