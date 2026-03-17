A regular selection headache for the Suns shows no signs of going away

Ben Long celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick has a forward line headache – but it's one the Gold Coast coach is happy to have.

With 10-goal wins over Geelong and West Coast to start the season, the Suns are flying, with more options than Hardwick knows what to do with.

Outside the team that routed the Eagles at the weekend, Bailey Humphrey (hamstring) is likely to return for Saturday's match against Richmond, while Jed Walter and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan continue to put pressure on from the lower level.

One man making selection incredibly difficult is powerful utility Jy Farrar.

Hardwick dropped Walter late in 2025, trialling a smaller forward line and giving Farrar the chance to impress with his speed and defensive intent.

The decision worked, with the Northern Territorian playing the final eight games of the season and being part of the club's historic first finals campaign.

Jy Farrar celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Again, on the eve of this season, it was Farrar that Hardwick turned to when Walter was suspended for Opening Round.

Although his numbers don't jump off the page, the 29-year-old has the respect of his teammates, including Ben Long.

"'Faz' has been awesome," Long said following a light session on Tuesday.

"He's awesome to play with. I think it's all the small things he does for his teammates. He's very selfless. He puts a lot of pressure on down there.

Ben Long handballs during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We don't speak about it, but I think we know we can bounce off each other.

"When 'Faz' brings that physicality, it definitely lifts me and the team. It makes me want to do the same."

Whether he plays two tall forwards or three, and which men fill out the half-forward roles, are all questions Hardwick gets peppered with on a weekly occurrence.

"I always tend to begin with the end in mind, but it keeps changing at the moment," Hardwick said following Sunday night's win.

Damien Hardwick speaks to his players during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"You've got guys like Jy Farrar that come in and play a role, a very valuable role. Not necessarily from scoreboard impact, but the ability to defend.

"We've got some questions. I'm not sure I've got the answers at the moment."

Long said everyone on the Suns list felt on edge to perform.

"That's what makes a great footy club. We talk about our depth and players coming in to play their role, it definitely pushes other players to fight for their spot," he said.