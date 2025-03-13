Brayden Maynard during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval, November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD defender Brayden Maynard has escaped unhurt from a car accident on Thursday morning.

The Magpies confirmed the premiership player was involved in a two-car incident in Brighton.

Maynard was involved in a separate car accident in January 2024, which saw him miss training that day. The club labelled that incident "very minor" with limited damage to his vehicle.

The 28-year-old, who has played 210 games for the Magpies including their 2023 premiership win, is set to face Port Adelaide at the MCG on Saturday night.

"Fortunately, neither Brayden nor the passengers in the other vehicle were hurt in the accident," Collingwood footy boss Charlie Gardiner said in a statement on Thursday.

"Speaking with Brayden this morning, this was an unfortunate accident, but thankfully he and the other driver and passenger were okay."

In September 2022, Magpies pair Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael were involved in a car accident a little more than 24 hours out from their preliminary final in Sydney.

McCreery and Carmichael were on the way to the airport when the accident occurred on the Monash Freeway, but neither player was hurt.