Fremantle's Murphy Reid will debut against Geelong in round one

Murphy Reid celebrates during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER first round selection from the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft is set to debut with Fremantle announcing it will name Murphy Reid for its round one clash against Geelong.

Victorian family and friends of the former Sandringham Dragons midfielder will have a chance to see Reid run out for the Dockers at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was taken with pick No.17 last November after an impressive junior career that saw him average over 24 possessions at the National Championships, where he won Vic Metro's MVP award and All-Australian selection.

"I can't really explain how I’m feeling right now, it's very surreal. A dream come true," Reid said on Thursday.

"I'm so lucky to be at such a great club and to be able to (debut) for the club, and being able to do it in Melbourne with so many friends and family who will be able to come down and support me in Geelong, it's a surreal feeling."

Reid earned the chance to face the Cats after impressing in Fremantle's pre-season win over Melbourne.

"It was definitely a step up (playing against Melbourne). We've been doing intraclubs all over summer, but it's obviously different playing against actual AFL players," Reid said.

"I was lucky enough to get some midfield time against (Christian) Petracca, Clayton Oliver, (Jack) Viney, those kinds of guys.

"It was a great taste of what the weekend is going to be like in a tough opposition in Geelong, but I'm very excited."