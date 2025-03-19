Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club's 11-game winless streak at the MCG is irrelevant to the looming clash against Essendon

Adelaide players look on after the R12 match against Hawthorn at the MCG on June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks has brushed off his club's lengthy MCG losing streak as irrelevant ahead of an early litmus test against Essendon.

The Crows meet the Bombers on Saturday afternoon at the 'G, where Nicks' club hasn't won since July, 2017.

Adelaide has lost 10 consecutive games, preceded by a draw, at the famed venue but Nicks says the poor record isn't a talking point at West Lakes.

"This week would be a huge win - as would round three be a huge win," Nicks told reporters on Wednesday.

"But you're right, MCG is one we haven't done for a while.

"It is what it is. We're looking at how do we beat Essendon."

The Crows have come close to snapping the streak under Nicks, their past four games at the 'G by 27 points, four, four and two points.

"We have played some really good footy on it, we just haven't got the results we're after," Nicks said.

"Over the last couple of years, we have come away with some close or narrow losses. We have worked on a lot of those areas.

"It's not about that we're playing bad footy on the MCG and we have got an issue travelling.

"It's tough to play there when you do play teams that play there regularly; it's a larger field, a lot wider, lot more space to work in.

"And it's actually one thing we like, quite enjoy that. But it's one thing to like it and one thing to get over the line."

Matthew Nicks looks on during the R15 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at the MCG on June 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Crows have their entire squad available for selection ahead of the road trip, which follows a confidence-boosting 63-point win over St Kilda in their season-opener.

"We talked about some things that we've got to get right like being prepared for what we do when we do travel; watching last week's hitouts on the MCG and it being a bit slippery and things like that," Nicks said.

"We're watching things like that.

"But we're not talking about our record in the past. That's gone.

"We're talking about what we're doing right now, we're feeling really confident in what we're doing.

"It doesn't mean it's just going to happen.

"But we're trying to stay focused on why we're in that confident space - continue to believe in ourselves and it won't matter where we're playing."