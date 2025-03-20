The Hawks have held off a challenge from the Blues for a strong win

Josh Ward, Mabior Chol and Josh Weddle celebrate a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Carlton in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MAKE that three from three.

After recovering from a 0-5 start to 2024 before roaring back to September, Hawthorn has maintained its perfect start to 2025 to be 3-0 for the first time since it won the premiership in 2014.

On a night when Tom De Koning showed exactly why he is one of the most coveted signatures in the game this year, the brilliance of the in-form free agent wasn't enough to stall the momentum of Hawthorn at the MCG.

Carlton's star ruckman helped Michael Voss' side respond after the shock round one loss to Richmond seven days earlier, but a blue-collar performance from the 'Hollywood Hawks' showed the growing maturity of Sam Mitchell's side in the 20-point win on Thursday night.

The Blues produced an improved effort after enduring seven days of forensic analysis, but they couldn't sustain the performance after half-time, kicking only two second-half goals in the 12.8 (80) to 8.12 (60) loss.

De Koning was the most dominant player on the ground, amassing 41 hitouts against Lloyd Meek, to go with 18 disposals, seven clearances and six score involvements, but Hawthorn had more winners across the ground.

Carlton regained two-time Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow in round two, but lost his partner in attack Harry McKay to illness before the bounce. Instead, it was Mabior Chol who was the most threatening target at the MCG, finishing with three goals, while Nick Watson was a constant threat all night, adding two more goals.

Led by dual Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps and George Hewett, the Blues won the midfield battle, but reigning Peter Crimmins medallist Jai Newcombe helped dragged Hawthorn over the line, amassing 32 disposals, 11 tackles and nine clearances.

The big-name recruits in defence – Josh Battle and Tom Barrass – continue to deliver after moving clubs last October, while Josh Ward and Changkuoth Jiath grabbed their chances after starting 2025 outside the best 23.

The alarm bells were ringing early when Chol marked and goaled inside 60 seconds, but Carlton settled, took a collective breath and responded.

Chol had three shots by quarter-time but only converted one of them. It was that kind of quarter. Both sides wasted opportunities, after a downpour for the two hours before the bounce, which cleared just before the first siren, but made conditions difficult to master.

Hawthorn made a move early in the second quarter, kicking two in two minutes to start the second quarter through Blake Hardwick then Watson. But just when the game was starting to slip, Brodie Kemp and Zac Williams kicked back-to-back goals in quick succession as the rain returned to the MCG.

Connor Macdonald hobbled off in the arms of Hawthorn doctor Liam West and was swiftly substituted out of the game with another ankle injury after suffering one on the pre-season camp in January.

After wasting his first couple of chances, Jack Silvagni put Carlton in front for the first time after calmly slotting a set shot from 40m out. Hawthorn had 19 players on the ground for seconds after the Adam Cerra goal, before Harry Morrison quickly scurried off the ground. It summed up a period in the second quarter where the Hawks looked sloppy.

Jesse Motlop made it five in a row just before half-time, or so he thought. The ARC found the Sherrin lightly clipped the post. Moments later, Hawthorn went coast-to-coast before Hardwick turned what was supposed to be a 15-point deficit into a one-kick game at the main break. Voss demanded a response and got one.

But it wouldn't last.

Jack Gunston snapped a goal at the Punt Road end early in the third quarter to level the scores. When Jack Ginnivan found Josh Ward in the corridor, the Hawks were back in front. Then Watson pinned Mitch McGovern holding the ball across half-forward, resulting in another Chol goal.

Nothing came easy in the conditions. Fifteen minutes after nailing a shot from the opposite pocket, Gunston converted from a similar angle, making it five goals in a row. Enter De Koning: the Blues' No.1 ruckman played a critical role in keeping Carlton in the contest, dominating Meek at stoppage to be involved in the two response goals.

But it wasn't enough.

De Koning was caught off the ground for 10 minutes in the fourth quarter, as the clock ticked down on another loss. The Blues have now dropped nine of their past 11 and depart the MCG 0-2 after entering this ground a week ago as a premiership contender.

Hawthorn has started 3-0 only twice this century. Both times it went all the way.

CARLTON 2.1 6.4 8.8 8.12 (60)

HAWTHORN 2.3 5.5 9.7 12.8 (80)

GOALS

Carlton: Williams 2, Silvagni, Motlop, Kemp, Hewett, Cottrell, Cerra

Hawthorn: Chol 3, Watson 2, Hardwick 2, Gunston 2, Ward, Sicily, Moore

BEST

Carlton: De Koning, Cripps, Hewett, Cerra, Walsh

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Day, Ward, Battle, D'Ambrosio, Chol, Sicily

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Hawthorn: Macdonald (ankle)

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Harry McKay (illness) replaced by Lewis Young

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Cooper Lord (replaced Lucas Camporeale in the fourth quarter)

Hawthorn: Jack Gunston (replaced Connor Macdonald in the second quarter)

Crowd: 62,735 at the MCG