The Traders bring you all the round two teams and latest Fantasy news

Xavier Lindsay is seen during Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S the week for correction trades.

AFL Fantasy coaches are making sure they have the best cash generators, with Sam De Koning (DEF, $621,000), Xavier Lindsay (MID, $363,000) and Levi Ashcroft (MID, $371,000) the most traded in players this week.

That means the likes of Harry Perryman (DEF, $758,000) and Sam Taylor (DEF, $611,000) are making way.

The Traders bring you all the round two teams and latest Fantasy news, plus the best captains for this week.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.