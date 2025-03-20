Follow all the action as the Blues take on the Hawks

Patrick Cripps is tackled by Cam Mackenzie during Carlton's clash against Hawthorn in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has been dealt a huge blow for its clash against Hawthorn with forward Harry McKay out due to illness.

McKay has been withdrawn from the Blues' side and replaced by Lewis Young.

BLUES v HAWKS Follow it LIVE



Cooper Lord will start as Carlton's sub, while Jack Gunston is Hawthorn's.

A quirk of the fixture meant the Hawks had eight points on the board before 11 clubs had even played a game but it is as much the way they have performed that sets them out as one of the teams to beat.

The Hawks are playing with dash and dare that allows them to score heavily as they lay down a marker as a top-four contender.

Rebounding defender Changkuoth Jiath and veteran forward Jack Gunston return for the Hawks for Friday night's clash at the MCG, in place of the suspended Jack Scrimshaw and Sam Frost (omitted).

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

LATE CHANGE

Carlton: Harry McKay (illness) replaced in selected side by Lewis Young

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Cooper Lord

Hawthorn: Jack Gunston

Jiath has played just 19 games in the past two seasons due to a series of injuries and missed the first two weeks of this year because of a hip issue.

The Blues have recalled star forward Charlie Curnow, with summer signing Francis Evans dropped.