ADELAIDE has snapped a 2822-day winless streak at the MCG in style, putting Essendon away by 61 points on Saturday afternoon.

It was on the heels of another Jordan Dawson masterclass, with his 33 disposals and 775m gained a huge factor in the 25.11 (161) to 15.10 (100) win as shadows crept across the 'G.

Even after a stunning five goal turn from Ben Keays in the Crows' win over Essendon last season, he enjoyed a little too much space and time for the Bombers' liking. His four goals, 22 disposals, and 11 marks proved as damaging as ever.

Too often were the Bombers caught flat-footed at the contest, slow to react when the Crows won control of the footy and spread with real intent. Izak Rankine (15 disposals, two goals) and Josh Rachele (16 disposals, four goals) were ready and willing to exploit the space Essendon's delayed defensive transition afforded them.

The lack of proactive spread caught Essendon out time and time again.

Adelaide's centre bounce work was exceptional, with receivers getting on the move to make the most of genuine one-on-one matchups in the front half, thanks to the 6-6-6 rule.

Bombers captain Zach Merrett was outstanding, recording an equal career-high four goals from 36 disposals as his endeavour never tired. Meanwhile, Sam Durham's determination did create opportunity for Essendon, as the midfielder put his body on the line to finish with 21 disposals and seven clearances.

Where Essendon couldn't buy a goal, the Crows were slotting them from everywhere. Midway through the third term, Rachele got on the move deep in the pocket to kick a pearler from a handball receive, only to be upped by Rankine minutes later with an impressive run and goal from the boundary, from the paint of the 50m arc.

An insistence from those defenders in the red and black to play behind their direct opponents opened up leading lanes for the Crows' forwards. The visiting midfield recognised those opportunities, and the likes of Riley Thilthorpe (16 disposals, three goals), Darcy Fogarty (14, three) and Taylor Walker (13 disposals, 10 marks) took full advantage.

Essendon, meanwhile, was guilty of not honouring the work done by its forwards. Nate Caddy was left unrewarded most often, leading well and pressing back to goal when the play dictated, but teammates instead burned that hard work with long bombs to the top of the goal square, or fruitless attempts at goal from range.

A brief positive patch for the home team in the second quarter, in which it turned up the pressure and generated two goals in as many minutes was quickly squashed as Adelaide resettled itself and wore away any momentum on the scoreboard Essendon had gained.

A similar spurt of energy from Essendon following the main break saw goals dobbed by Jye Caldwell and Jade Gresham before the Crows even got a look in, but the story of the previous quarter was the same. Once Adelaide wrestled back control, the Bombers were once again all at sea.

Keays loves to face the Bombers

Last time Adelaide and Essendon met, Ben Keays had a day out, recording five goals from 22 disposals and proved the difference between the sides. Eight months on, Keays was licking his lips at another chance to take on the Bombers. The freedom he was offered was criminal, as he waltzed across the half forward line to generate three shots on goal from six touches in the first quarter alone. Keays ended his day with four goals from 22 disposals, once again an important part of an Adelaide victory over Essendon.

An elite club

The absence of key forward Kyle Langford through injury opened the door for SSP signing Tom Edwards to make his debut. Hailing from Western Australia, the newfound Bomber took the leap earlier in the year, leaving his teaching job to show the club he grew up supporting just what he was made of. His attack on the footy and smart movements inside 50 were evident as soon as he took the field, but it was his first genuine touch of the footy that was something of which dreams are made. Getting on the end of one late in the opening term, he executed a neat set shot to record his debut goal with his first kick of the footy, on the hallowed turf of the MCG. That's not where his day ended, either, as the 24-year-old kicked two more in the last quarter to lessen the damage.

The Draper way

Essendon tall Sam Draper has always done things his way, to the joy and horror of Bombers fans across the country. Within the first two minutes Draper, playing as the home side's deepest forward, drew a free kick 30m out, directly in front of goal. An anguished roar exploded from Essendon's cheer squad, sitting at the goals to which Draper was kicking, as he turned side-on to take the set shot around his body. Draper slotted the goal, shushing the crowd in his celebration, but the accurate kick wasn't enough to earn the trust of the crowd. Late in the first term he earned another free kick directly in front of the big sticks, and the crowd once again jeered as he turned to his side. Another accurate kick from Draper, however, had two majors to his name before the first break. And attempt No.3 in the last quarter was no different.

ESSENDON 3.2 5.4 9.7 15.10 (100)

ADELAIDE 5.5 11.8 18.10 25.11 (161)

GOALS

Essendon: Merrett 4, Edwards 3, Draper 3, Kako 2, Martin, Caldwell, Gresham

Adelaide: Keays 4, Rachele 4, Fogarty 3, Thilthorpe 3, Neal-Bullen 2, Rankine 2, Soligo 2, Milera, Hinge, Walker, Curtin, Sholl

BEST

Essendon: Merrett, Caldwell, Redman, Tsatas, Durham

Adelaide: Dawson, Rankine, Keays, Rachele, Thilthorpe, Murray

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

Adelaide: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Jye Menzie (replaced Nate Caddy in the fourth quarter)

Adelaide: Sid Draper (replaced Izak Rankine in the third quarter)

Crowd: 46,688 at the MCG