It's been a tough start to the Fantasy season, but there’s still a long way to go

Rowan Marshall (left) and Brad Hill celebrate a win during round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Two rounds have passed and last week, AFL Fantasy reminded us that this ride is far from predictable.

Whether you traded in Izak Rankine or Tom Stewart only to see them in the vest, or maybe traded out Bailey Smith, only to hear that he could be named to play in Brisbane, this journey is not one for the faint hearted.

Luck plays a part in this game and sometimes you could be doing the 'right thing' only to have it blow up when you least expect it. The key is to stay strong, keep making those trades and making your team better each and every week.

Luck goes both ways ... and if you are one of those unlucky coaches from round two, this could be the week it all turns around.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1,135,000) - TREAT

Not happy with how your ruckmen are travelling? Then Marshall is the answer. After an interrupted pre-season, Marshall took over the reins last week as the No.1 ruck and scored 142. He's back!

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,016,000) – TREAT

If you are shopping for a premium defender, then Wanganeen-Milera needs to feature high on your list. Not only does he have the Richmond match-up this week, he is averaging 107 and flying.

Will Day (MID, $844,000) - TRAP

No one is trading Day in, but I'm strongly encouraging you to join the 15,000 coaches who are trading him out. He was tagged to just 40 last year against the Giants and this could happen again.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $818,000) – TREAT

Even though Ashcroft hasn't started the way some had hoped and dropped $25k in value, his draw in the coming weeks is outstanding. It's hard to see how he doesn't average 100-plus from here.

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $430,000) - TREAT

Sometimes in Fantasy you get a feeling ... a feeling that can't be explained. This week against Richmond, fresh out of the vest ... I get the feeling Garcia will respond, and respond in a big way.

Will Ashcroft gets a handball away during the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Most traded in

Ted Clohesy (MID/FWD, $318,000)

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $438,000)

Mitch Knevitt (MID, $544,000)

Joel Freijah (DEF, $691,000)

Connor O'Sullivan (DEF, $365,000)

Sitting on top of the most traded in players this week is Geelong's Ted Clohesy (MID/FWD, $318,000). He played just 57 per cent of the game last week and scored an impressive 91. The issue is he was a late in and started in the vest, something he wore in his two games last year. Even though made the most of his opportunity, is he in Geelong's plans moving forward? Because last week he wasn't, but maybe now he is?

If you don't have Xavier Lindsay (MID, $438,000), this could be your last week to get on board. Lindsay started at $210,000 and after scoring 80 and 94 his price is going up at a rapid rate. Even though you might be a little late to the party, you can still join the fun, even at his inflated price.

Most traded out

Harry Perryman (DEF, $717,000)

Will Day (MID, $844,000)

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $430,000)

Ollie Hollands (MID, $634,000)

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $875,000)

Hang on ... coaches are trading Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $875,000)?

I get it. I understand the frustration that his average of 72 brings, but we need cool our jets. If you selected Horne-Francis at the start of the year as a season-long 'keeper', then we need to stay strong riding the bumps and some of these bad scores along the way.

Jason Horne-Francis during the Port Adelaide's 2025 team photo day at Alberton Oval on January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Callum Wilkie (DEF) v Richmond – Port scored 1934 points against Richmond last week and Wilkie is coming off a solid 83. He's in 42 per cent of leagues and scored 73 and 99 against the Tigers in 2024.

Tom Atkins (MID) v Brisbane – The weather looks wet in Brisbane on Saturday night and no one in the League has laid more tackles than Atkins this year. He's only in 22 per cent of leagues.

Kade Chandler (FWD) v Gold Coast – Looking to plug a hole in your forward line? Chandler could be a hidden gem. He's only in 28% of leagues and had a career-high 117 last week against the Kangaroos.

Tom Atkins in action during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: Unique captains

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Tom De Koning v Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 7:40pm AEST

Seven of the last eight rucks to play against Tim English have scored 100-plus, with Cameron 101 and Xerri 129 the most recent. TDK is averaging 119.5 this year and could even go bigger than that.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera v Richmond @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 4:15pm AEST

The top-10 scoring Saints averaged 108 against the Tigers last week and now it's Wanganeen-Milera’s turn to cash in ... just like Port defenders Farrell 114 and Evans 108 did last week.

Jack Sinclair v Richmond @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 4:15pm AEST

If history repeats, then Sinclair is going to have a day out. In his last four games against Richmond he has scored 116, 105, 121 and 100. They are giving up more points than ever before.

Calvin's best captains

