The former Docker's debut season in black and white didn't pan out as he hoped, but he had to move on

Lachie Schultz in action during Collingwood's win over the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AT THE end of a tough first season at Collingwood, Lachie Schultz sat down and reflected on the year just gone. While he knew it hadn't played out exactly as planned, he also knew he had to accept it and move on.

That acceptance has provided the catalyst to Schultz's last fortnight, where Collingwood's high-profile 2023 recruit has begun to find his Fremantle form of years gone by and has inspired successive Magpie victories as a result.

Throughout the entirety of his first season at Collingwood, Schultz never had more than 17 disposals in a game and never had more than seven tackles in a game. But he's hit both numbers in each of his last two appearances.

Champion Data also notes he's applied 42 pressure points per game to start the season, ranking him inside the top five for small forwards, while he also ranks in the top 10 for forward-50 pressure points.

It's the type of form both the Magpies, and Schultz himself, had hoped to see following his move from the Dockers.

And while it may have taken some time, it's now proving worth the wait.

"I feel like, at the end of last year, I was sort of at this point where I had to just sit down and reflect on the season and take it for what it was," Schultz told AFL.com.au after last Friday night's victory.

"Going into this year, I felt like I was a new person and I felt like I was a new player again. Except this time, I had all of the relationships inside the club and I knew all of the structures and the roles and everything.

"It's not always going to be as nice as it is at the moment, but that's the role of a small forward. You've got to just keep turning up. I feel like I've just got to keep putting my best foot forward, because I can only control what I can control."

On Friday night, while Schultz's two goals, his 17 disposals, seven tackles and six score involvements might have been crucial, it was one late contest that was most appreciated by his Collingwood coach Craig McRae.

As the Bulldogs surged forward in the final 40 seconds, just one kick away from drawing level, Schultz worked into the defensive half of the ground, collected cleanly, and scooped a handball to teammate Jack Crisp for the clearing kick.

It might not have resulted in a scoreboard impact, but it was reflective of Schultz's team-first approach to his role. Four of his five crucial last-quarter disposals were won in the defensive half of the ground.

"I'm glad people are starting to realise how important he is to us," McRae said.

"He had an incredible last quarter, but the last few weeks he's just been trying his guts out and working so hard. He's a real workman for us and the players love playing with him. He fights and scraps and never gives up on a contest.

"Just take a moment to have a look at the start of his last quarter, then the last contest on the other side of the ground when Tim Membrey runs 150m just to neutralise a ball. There's Lachie, running his guts out. We certainly love what he's doing for us."

Schultz's first season at Collingwood was a frustrating one, but largely for uncontrollable reasons. Injuries that forced a number of the club's key attacking threats meant a jumble in roles, with Schultz often pushed out of position.

Dan McStay, Brody Mihocek, Jordan De Goey, Jamie Elliott, Beau McCreery, Mason Cox and Joe Richards all missed large parts of the year, with Schultz often the 'Mr Fix It' tasked with filling their void by coach McRae.

The result was a campaign where Schultz kicked just 24 goals from 20 games – his lowest output in three seasons – amid extra attention following a Trade Period where Collingwood parted with first and second-round picks for his services.

"I've been able to get a good run at it so far this year," Schultz said.

"Obviously, last year we were riddled with injuries and you play out of position a lot because of that and it does impact you a little bit. This year, I feel like I've had a really good pre-season and I'm in a really good mental space as well. I've been able to put my best foot forward and hopefully I'll just keep the momentum going."

Craig McRae and Lachie Schultz speak during Collingwood's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After having its leg speed and fitness questioned following a disappointing Opening Round defeat to Greater Western Sydney, Collingwood's late six-point victory on Friday night was extra satisfying for the manner in which it arrived.

Having scrapped all night, veteran Steele Sidebottom's goal with just three minutes remaining ultimately secured victory, and proved that the Pies could still run out games and produce when it mattered.

"We pride ourselves on playing the seconds," Schultz said.

"We had no doubt that we were fit enough. We had one of the bigger pre-seasons, if not the biggest pre-season, that I've ever had in my life. I have no doubt at all in our fitness or our bodies or where we're at.

"Obviously, Opening Round was disappointing and I think a few different factors got to us. But it was the first game of the year, you can't read too much into it. This win was a reward for effort and we were able to get the four points."