Saturday night features two huge early-season blockbusters, while Carlton and Melbourne are among the teams searching for their first points

Lachie Neale evades Gryan Miers during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Geelong at the MCG on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON and Port Adelaide launch round three as a pair of sides that have already shown how hope can turn to despair, or move just as quickly in the other direction, across their opening two games.

Carlton is another side desperately in need of a win to avoid a dreaded 0-3 start to the season when it faces the Western Bulldogs under lights on Friday, but arguably the most mouth-watering clashes have been saved for Saturday night.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Ladder leader Hawthorn meets Greater Western Sydney in a rare night game in Launceston, while much further north Brisbane hosts Geelong in a preliminary final rematch at the Gabba.

Here is who and what to look out for across round three, while Collingwood and Sydney enjoy the weekend off with a bye.

Learn More 16:57

Essendon v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, March 27, 7.30pm AEDT

Last time: Port Adelaide 17.9 (111) d Essendon 6.6 (42), R4 2024

What it means

Essendon has been seen as stuck in middling mediocrity for several seasons but is at risk of falling lower than that after a concerning start to the season highlighted by allowing Adelaide to boot 25 goals last week. Bombers coach Brad Scott has denied his side is rebuilding, while he expects them to contend each week, but the young outfit now needs to do the talking and show it is ready to compete.

Port Adelaide did all that it could to answer the critics that stepped up after its disappointing defeat to Collingwood with a clinical win over the rebuilding Richmond last week. A clash with an under-fire Essendon on its home turf will present a different sort of challenge for the Power but they can take confidence from winning 11 of their past 12 matches against all opposition at the venue.

Game shapers

Zach Merrett continues to do all that he can to drag Essendon along and booted an equal career-high four goals while gathering 36 disposals and 748 metres gained even as his side was crushed by Adelaide last week. The Bombers captain needs more support from the next tier of midfielders and emerging talents but can be trusted to lead the way again under bright lights against the Power.

Willem Drew can at times fly under the radar among Port Adelaide's star-studded midfield but continues to perform critical roles as he prepares to play his 100th consecutive game. The 26-year-old has often been used as a lockdown specialist this year and will likely spend plenty of time minding the Bombers' prime mover in Merrett while allowing his more creative teammates to go to work.

Early tip: Port Adelaide by 11 points

Zach Merrett tackles Connor Rozee during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Friday, March 28, 7.40pm AEDT

Last time: Western Bulldogs 14.16 (100) d Carlton 12.14 (86), R18 2024

What it means

Carlton showed some positive signs while challenging Hawthorn last week that at least pointed to a reasonable response to its upset loss to Richmond. But the Blues need to start producing more than just promising performance with the threat of a 0-3 start to the season hanging over them and doubts still lingering after a late-season fadeout last year.

The Western Bulldogs could hardly have pushed Collingwood closer as they celebrated their 100th anniversary since joining the League but the gut-wrenching defeat leaves them among a large group of sides still to prove where they really sit. The Dogs will get a better indication of their standing as they come up a fellow finals hopeful with their evenly-matched midfields set to have a huge say on the game.

Game shapers

Sam Walsh has continued to rack up the possessions with an average 23.5 across Carlton’s opening two matches but has failed to have the sort of impact that made him one of the top midfielders in the game. The 24-year-old is regularly battling away at the coalface while a return to him finding space and delivering the ball inside 50 could be just what the Blues need to unlock their scoring potential.

Matthew Kennedy has quickly proven his worth at the Western Bulldogs after an inglorious exit from Carlton last year. The big-bodied midfielder has averaged 22 disposals and eight contested possessions in his two matches with a Bulldogs outfit managing the absence of captain Marcus Bontempelli, and will carry the extra motivation of showing his former side of what they have lost.

Early tip: Carlton by 13 points

Learn More 01:22

Melbourne v Gold Coast, MCG

Saturday, March 29, 1.20pm AEDT

Last time: Melbourne 18.9 (117) d Gold Coast 9.9 (63), R23 2024

What it means

Gold Coast has only played one match after its Opening Round fixture was postponed and with an early bye, yet still finds itself sitting in the top eight after a ruthless first-up win. The Suns might finally be ready to put a chequered past behind them after a rare win on the road against the Eagles and could make an even firmer statement with a victory in their only home and away visit to the MCG.

Melbourne comes up against perhaps its ideal opponent after being humiliated by North Melbourne in a crushing defeat last week. The Suns appear to be far from easybeats these days but the Demons hold an imposing hoodoo over them after winning 15 of 18 matches between the two sides, including all of the past 12 clashes starting in 2015.

Game shapers

Clayton Oliver is nearing a return to his best for Melbourne after putting aside any interest he had in moving elsewhere late last year. The three-time All-Australian stood tall for the Demons with 36 disposals and 12 clearances even as their midfield was dismantled by the Kangaroos last week, and can now lead the way further with a lift in defensive pressure to go alongside his creative class.

Matt Rowell might be yet to commit long-term to Gold Coast but can be trusted to put his heart and soul into every contest, let alone match, on the field. The midfielder eased to 30 disposals with 10 clearances as the Suns thumped the Eagles in their only outing so far, but is likely to rise to the challenge of further proving himself against one of the top onball brigades in the competition.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 16 points

Ed Langdon tackles Sam Clohesy during Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, March 29, 4.15pm AEDT

Last time: St Kilda 15.9 (99) d Richmond 7.9 (51), R22 2024

What it means

St Kilda quickly put a horror start and defeat in Adelaide behind it with a stirring victory in a thriller against Geelong even if it was left hanging on at the end. The Saints are turning Marvel Stadium and its typically fast deck into a fortress and will host the rebuilding Tigers having won seven of their past eight matches at the venue.

Richmond was always likely to endure a rollercoaster ride of a season but has already experienced the peaks and troughs after its shock win over Carlton was followed by a Port Adelaide reality check. The young Tigers might have to cling to small wins, such as outscoring the Power in the last term, with better starts likely to be a focus after only booting two goals in a pair of opening terms.

Game shapers

Rowan Marshall has shaken off a pre-season injury concern to return to his best as he gathered 29 disposals with 14 contested possessions as St Kilda held on for a rousing victory over Geelong. The Saints ruck is building an ominous connection with prized recruit Jack Macrae at the stoppages and could be due a bag of goals after failing to boot one in the opening two matches.

Kamdyn McIntosh is taking on additional responsibility as the fourth-most experienced player at Richmond following the departure and retirement of several premiership-winning teammates. The 30-year-old has always been held up as 'team player' but is now spending his time locking down on the opposition's top midfielders while allowing the young Tigers to play their own way.

Early tip: St Kilda by 37 points

Callum Wilkie tackles Tim Taranto during St Kilda's clash against Richmond in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney, UTAS Stadium

Saturday, March 29, 7.35pm AEDT

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 12.12 (84) d Hawthorn 12.10 (82), R21 2024

What it means

Hawthorn has opened up a handy lead as it has won all three of its matches while most sides in the chasing pack have only played twice or as few as one game. The Hawks can entrench their position at the top of the ladder heading into their first bye with a victory over a side that is just as likely to be among the challengers for the top four places.

Greater Western Sydney is happy to talk up its ability to win anytime, anywhere and after snatching a victory from Melbourne in its only visit to the MCG in this home and away season will again be on the road for this high-stakes clash. The Giants have the list and early form to be firmly among the top-four hopefuls and can make a strong statement with another win over the high-flying Hawks.

Game shapers

Jai Newcombe has hardly skipped a beat as he leads a Hawthorn midfield currently missing James Worpel due to injury but still getting the job done against some of the top onball brigades in the competition. The reigning club champion is even taking his game to a new level with career-highs for an average 25.3 disposals, 8.3 clearances and 4.7 inside 50s as a key to the Hawks' flying start.

Tom Green showed no signs of the calf injury that delayed his start to the season as he gathered 35 disposals with nine clearances in the Giants' thrilling win over the Demons before their bye. The onball bull stands out in the Giants' midfield for his ball-winning ability at the coalface and will relish the challenge of getting first use releasing his side's silkier ball users against the ladder leaders.

Early tip: Hawthorn by four points

Jack Ginnivan is tackled high by Brent Daniels during the R13 match between Hawthorn and GWS at UTAS Stadium on June 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Geelong, Gabba

Saturday, March 29, 6.35pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 14.11 (95) d Geelong 12.13 (85), PF 2024

What it means

Brisbane hosts Geelong three weeks after the preliminary final rematch was originally scheduled but arguably better for the couple of hitouts it has had in the meantime. The Lions started slowly and had to chase down the Swans and Eagles in their opening two matches, but in ominous signs they have begun their premiership defence with a pair of victories without going close to playing four quarters.

Geelong looked all set to be among the frontrunners when starting its season with a thumping win over Fremantle but quickly came back to earth in a defeat to St Kilda away from home. The Cats will be back on the road up and against a familiar foe but should hold few fears of a trip to the Gabba where they have beaten the Lions 10 times in their past 15 clashes.

Game shapers

Lachie Neale was always likely to bounce back after being limited to only 10 disposals as Brisbane started its season with a nail-biting win in the Grand Final rematch against Sydney. The dual Brownlow medallist returned to form with 35 touches and eight clearances as his side chased down a gallant West Coast and can be expected to lift again as the reigning premier takes on old foe Geelong.

Max Holmes has made a steady start to the season as Geelong's chief line-breaker charging out of defence and through the midfield. But the Cats speedster will come into this clash with unfinished business after being forced out of the game at a critical time when his side met the Lions in last year's preliminary final – just as he was against the same team at the same stage in the 2022 season.

Early tip: Brisbane by eight points

Cam Rayner is tackled by Brad Close during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, March 30, 2.50pm ACDT

Last time: Adelaide 20.18 (138) d North Melbourne 12.9 (81), R7 2024

What it means

Adelaide is finally living up to its promise after seven seasons spent out of finals and largely in the wilderness. The Crows have started with two impressive wins as they brushed aside a pair of teams that have finished around them in recent years but with bigger tests to come now won't want to slip up against a Kangaroos outfit suddenly also on the rise.

North Melbourne has staggered through a horror five-season stretch but finally had a glimpse into where the long journey could end up with a stirring win over Melbourne. The Kangaroos dismantled one of the top onball brigades as their own finely-crafted midfield dominated the clearances as the side piled on their second-highest score since 2019 to spark fresh hope for the future.

Game shapers

Rory Laird spent four years playing a critical role in holding a rebuilding Adelaide's midfield together but with the emergence of fresh talent has turned back the clock with a return to defence. The 31-year-old will play his 250th match in the familiar role at half-back where he won two All-Australian blazers and now brings a wealth of experience and makes good decisions coming out of defence.

Tristan Xerri took a huge leap toward stamping himself as the premier ruck in the competition as he outpointed Melbourne skipper Max Gawn last week while gathering 20 disposals, 12 clearances, 10 score involvements and a goal. The Roos ruck is like another midfielder with his ability to win the ball at stoppages and will be a key to his side finding the ascendancy in clearances against the Crows.

Early tip: Adelaide by 14 points

Colby McKercher tackles Ben Keays during North Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Sunday, March 30, 3.10pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 17.8 (110) d West Coast 11.9 (75), R20 2024

What it means

West Coast showed plenty of spirit as it challenged reigning premier Brisbane with a scintillating start before being overrun for a second defeat in as many matches. That has left the Eagles in the all-too-familiar position at the bottom of the ladder but now with an opportunity to leap over their heated rivals who are sitting just one place above them while holding out hope of a finals campaign.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir was happy for his side to play “vanilla” football in the pre-season but it is becoming a hard label to shake off with only 134 points scored in a pair of defeats to begin the year. The Dockers might aim to release the shackles and start to unleash more of their forward firepower but will have to be wary of their arch-rivals who caused an upset in this fixture last year.

Game shapers

Liam Ryan made an immediate impact on his return for West Coast as he added a spark and booted three goals to give his side a sniff of causing a huge upset against Brisbane. The high-flying Ryan remains the livewire of the Eagles' forward half but is also lifting his influence further afield as his side look to use his classy skills to link the back and front halves.

Andrew Brayshaw made a long-term commitment to Fremantle on the eve of the season with the expectation he would help guide the side back into finals. But the Dockers' vice-captain has had an underwhelming start to the year as midfield minders, including the Swans' James Jordon last week, clamp down to great effect as he has been limited to only 14 kicks across the opening two matches.

Early tip: Fremantle by 27 points