Midfielder admits reigning premiers haven't had it all their way in hard-fought wins over Swans and Eagles

Jarrod Berry during the round one match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JARROD Berry reckons pretty football is a thing of the past and is content with Brisbane's pair of scrappy victories to begin its premiership defence.

The midfielder said there was a sensation of deja vu this week as the Lions again prepare to face modern-day rivals Geelong, three weeks after their season-opening Gabba clash was postponed by ex-Cyclone Alfred.

Since then Brisbane has ground out comeback wins against grand finalists Sydney and the battling West Coast.

Berry agrees neither were aesthetically pleasing, but isn't concerned.

"That's just AFL, as a typical (example)," Berry said.

"It's not perfect anymore; you don't have time and space like you used to 10, even five years ago.

"It's a bit of that organised chaos ... win the ball and try and get territory and set up defensively from there.

"The days of perfect inside-50 connection is, sort of, not really around anymore.

"We rely on our guys to bring the ball to ground and play to our strengths from there."

Geelong did that better when the sides met on a terribly wet night early in 2024, before the Lions surged from 25 points behind to beat the Cats in last season's preliminary final.

Brisbane could welcome back small forwards Charlie Cameron (calf) and Kai Lohmann (ankle) from injury.

Geelong pair Tom Stewart (knee) and Bailey Smith (calf) are also in consideration after their surprise loss to St Kilda last weekend.

"Everyone sees Charlie for the goals and (goal celebration song) Country Roads playing at the Gabba, but he's so much more valuable to our team than that," Berry said in reference to Cameron's tackle pressure and unrewarded running.

"It's going to be good to have him back."

Charlie Cameron runs out ahead of the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG on September 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Ruckman Oscar McInerney was injured in both games against the Cats last year, suffering a concussion in April and then attempting to resume after dislocating his shoulder in the preliminary final.

"It's that presence and leadership he shows on field," Berry said of the fit-again McInerney's impact.

"It's always nice to have the big fella out there and it's important we learn lessons from guys like that.

"If we can get 24 guys doing that, it'll help us get going in the right direction."