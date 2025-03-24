Geelong has provided an update on Tom Stewart after the defender was subbed out of Saturday night's match against St Kilda

Tom Stewart leaves the field during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM STEWART has been cleared of any major injury after leaving the field early during Geelong's Saturday night loss to St Kilda.

Stewart was subbed out of the Cats' clash during the second quarter after banging his right knee against the turf.

Scans on Monday morning ruled out serious injury, with the defender a test to play against Brisbane on Saturday night.

"With two training sessions remaining before we head to Brisbane, Tom will be closely monitored throughout the week and will be a test to play against the Lions on Saturday night," Cats' footy boss Andrew Mackie said.

The prognosis for midfielder Bailey Smith is not yet known, after the off-season recruit was a late withdrawal from the Saints clash, but he is a strong chance to return to play Brisbane.

"Very close this week. I'm led to believe it was more – if you were to describe our system when it comes to these things, if they're a chance to play, we give them as long as possible and then tend to be conservative, unless they're absolutely right," coach Chris Scott said on Saturday night.

"The conservative nature of the decision-making suggests to me that he'll be right next week, but again, I'm probably the wrong person to ask, I'm just parroting what I'm told."

The Lions host the Cats at the Gabba on Saturday night at 6.35pm AEST.