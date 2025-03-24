Demoted to vice-captain of the Suns, Touk Miller has opened up on how he eventually accepted that decision

Touk Miller, Damien Hardwick and Noah Anderson are seen during Gold Coast's official team photo day on February 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOUK Miller has conceded losing the Gold Coast captaincy was initially a "hard thing to take" but says he's right behind new leader Noah Anderson as the Suns hope to push for finals in 2025.

Anderson won a player vote, that was ticked off by the club, to captain the Suns this season, with Miller and Sam Collins named as vice-captains.

Miller, a two-time All-Australian and heart and soul player of the club, had shared the captaincy with Jarrod Witts, who stood down prior to the vote, since 2022.

"I'm not going to lie, it was definitely something at the start that was a hard thing to take," Miller said following a light training session on Monday.

"But now, full support in what Noah's going to do.

"Someone would be lying if they said they didn't take it to heart straight away, and I did.

"I was able to accept that, not straight away, but in time."

Miller said despite the demotion, his role among the leadership group would not change.

"You're not entitled to captaincy, but I'm a big believer that my position and role as a leader also doesn't change, whether I have a title as a captain or vice-captain or don't have either, I still do what I do best, and that's lead by example on the field," he said.

"Noah has a long journey ahead of him in the position and I just want to give him my full support.

Touk Miller (left) and Noah Anderson chat ahead of round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've talked to him about that. I'm here, and he's here, for exactly the same thing, we want to win premierships and for us to do that we need to be in sync, and we've got to lead the group well together.

"I'm here for Noah. I think he's going to do a fantastic job."

Gold Coast is preparing to face Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday after having a bye at the weekend, continuing an unusual start to its season.

The Suns' Opening Round match against Essendon was postponed until round 24 courtesy of ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred, before they belted West Coast in round one and then had the bye at the weekend.

Sam Flanders (back), Mac Andrew (chest) and Jed Walter (suspension) should all be available to play their first games of the season.