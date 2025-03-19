Gold Coast's Wil Powell and Bailey Humphrey say the team now has a better understanding of Damien Hardwick's gameplan as it eyes a first finals appearance

Wil Powell kicks the ball during the R1 match between Gold Coast and West Coast at Optus Stadium on March 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF A WEEK is a long time in footy, a year is an eternity – just ask Gold Coast.

We'll start with the caveat of it being just one round, and against a team expected to finish in the bottom four, but Sunday's record-breaking win over West Coast followed a completely different second pre-season under coach Damien Hardwick.

While 12 months ago players were meticulously being taught each element of the three-time premiership coach's gameplan, the past few months has been less about education and more about execution.

Against the Eagles it was a complete domination, winning clearances by 17, contested possessions by 43, inside 50s by 33 and the game by 87 points.

Wil Powell, who is a member of the Suns' six-man leadership group, said the extra year to bed things down was noticeable.

"Another year of connection and team chemistry and really honing in on what our values are as players and teammates," he said.

"It makes it a lot easier going into games this year having a better understanding of what is required to play at the level we're supposed to."

Third-year midfielder/half-forward Bailey Humphrey said it was more enjoyable knowing exactly what was expected of them.

"With Dimma first coming in, we had to go over everything," Humphrey said.

"Drills had to be stopped to make sure we knew what we were doing, but this pre-season we've just gone out there and done it.

"We had a very clear understanding of what we were doing. The pre-season flowed very smoothly and hopefully it can go into the season."

Humphrey's year started superbly, equalling a club record of five goal assists from his 20 disposals.

He said it stemmed from a post-2024 season chat with Hardwick.

"My year last year wasn't what I wanted," he said.

"My exit meeting … we had a pretty honest chat.

Bailey Humphrey and Reuben Ginbey during the R1 match between Gold Coast and West Coast at Optus Stadium on March 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I went to work in the off-season on my speed, my power, my endurance, I ticked all the pre-season off … and I've got a very clear understanding of my role now, which is nice.

"I know what I'm expected to do this year, and my main goal is to be the best teammate possible."

Gold Coast has a bye this weekend before travelling to Melbourne to face the Demons at the MCG in round three.