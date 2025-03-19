Jordan Ridley has pulled up well after entering concussion protocols but Bombers coach Brad Scott is glad the defender will miss at least a week

Jordan Ridley is attended to by medical staff during the R1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON star Jordan Ridley feels "great and normal" after being hit high but Bombers coach Brad Scott is grateful for the AFL's concussion protocols.

Ridley will sit out Saturday's clash with Adelaide after suffering a concussion when he was struck by Hawthorn defender Jack Scrimshaw during last Friday night's loss against the Hawks.

Scrimshaw was suspended for three games for the incident after Hawthorn unsuccessfully challenged his ban at the Tribunal.

But Ridley, who has endured an injury-plagued last two seasons, has pulled up well and will be in line to return for the Bombers' round three clash with Port Adelaide.

"Jordan feels great and feels normal," Scott said on Wednesday.

"I think this is a really good example of why we have concussion protocols.

"Because prior to the AFL instituting the concussion protocols, it would be a really hard decision not to play Jordan this week because there doesn't appear to be any symptoms.

"He's passed all the tests.

"So prior to the protocols, it would be really hard for us to rule him out on medical grounds, but for the health and safety of players it's a good thing that he can't play and the decision's taken out of our hands.

"As much as we'd love to have Jordan, we knew from half-time (last) Friday night that he wouldn't be playing this week."

Joining Ridley on the sidelines is forward Kyle Langford, who will miss up to six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Langford led Essendon's goalkicking last year by booting 43 goals, with now-GWS player Jake Stringer next best with 42.

Out-of-favour tall Peter Wright was third in the Bombers' goalkicking in 2024 with 19 majors.

"Ridley and Langford are not really replaceable players, certainly like for like for us," Scott said.

"But like every team in the competition, we've got a squad mentality and we've got players ready to come in.

"We've got players in good form in the VFL."

Essendon won plenty of the key areas against the Hawks, who have surged into premiership contention, but Scott believes that was misleading.

Lloyd Meek tackles Elijah Tsatas during the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're under no illusions," he said.

"There's no way we walk away from that game, either straight after the game or after our review, thinking that's a game we should have won.

"We thought we were outplayed by a better team."