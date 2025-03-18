Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
In the mix
Wingman Chayce Jones will be available for selection after recovering from an AC joint injury, giving the Crows an almost clean bill of health. Adelaide got through both its round one clash against St Kilda and a SANFL trial game without fresh injuries, but it did manage veteran forward Taylor Walker in a management plan that will persist through the season. Wingman Luke Nankervis continues to impress and showcased his running power both offensively and defensively in a practice match to push his case this week. Sam Berry and Luke Pedlar are others pushing for selection in a team that will prove hard to crack this week. – Nathan Schmook
|Charlie Cameron
|Calf
|Test
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|TBC
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Luke Lloyd
|Back
|4-5 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|TBC
|Brandon Starcevich
|Concussion
|TBC
In the mix
The loss of Starcevich and Lohmann from the team that beat Sydney means Chris Fagan will have to do some juggling ahead of Sunday's home opener against West Coast. Cameron will come back in if he passes a fitness test, with untried Will McLachlan a chance to debut (he was an emergency last week) if the two-time All-Australian fails to overcome his calf niggle. Conor McKenna seems a nice fit to move from the sub role into the backline, while Sam Day is also in the mix after missing the Swans game for personal reasons. Bruce Reville, Deven Robertson and Shadeau Brain are among a plethora of options that could come into the 23. – Michael Whiting
|Matt Carroll
|Ankle
|Test
|Alex Cincotta
|Hip
|TBC
|Matt Duffy
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Corey Durdin
|Ankle
|1 week
|Orazio Fantasia
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Elijah Hollands
|Personal reasons
|Indefinite
|Rob Monahan
|Groin
|1 week
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Harry O'Farrell
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Hudson O'Keeffe
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Marc Pittonet
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Jagga Smith
|Knee
|Season
In the mix
The Blues are set to regain dual Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow (knee) for this week's crucial Thursday night clash with the Hawks. Carroll (ankle) had been in the frame for an AFL debut following an impressive summer, but that is now uncertain given an injury sustained in a VFL practice match last Friday. Jordan Boyd is another who could come into contention following last week's dismal loss to the Tigers. Father-son draftee Ben Camporeale (ankle) will feature in his first appearance of the season, but it will almost certainly come through the VFL on Friday night. – Riley Beveridge
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|TBC
|Ash Johnson
|Leg
|TBC
|Fin Macrae
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Oleg Markov
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|TBC
|Iliro Smit
|Throat
|Test
In the mix
Collingwood will be boosted by the return of Jordan De Goey for Friday night's blockbuster against the Western Bulldogs. Will Hoskin-Elliott is also available after missing the win over Port Adelaide due to a knee injury. Ed Allan was stiff to be dropped in round one. Mason Cox played in the VFL, but might struggle to displace the tall forward trio at the Magpies right now. – Josh Gabelich
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|TBC
|Alwyn Davey jnr
|Knee
|Test
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jayden Laverde
|Hip
|1 week
|Darcy Parish
|Back
|1 week
|Jordan Ridley
|Concussion
|1 week
|Will Setterfield
|Groin
|Test
|Vigo Visentini
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Peter Wright
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
In the mix
Parish and Davey are closing in on returns, while Setterfield is dealing with a groin injury. The Bombers were dealt a double injury blow in their loss to the Hawks, losing important duo Langford and Ridley. The youngest team from round one could get even younger depending on which direction coach Brad Scott goes for Saturday’s meeting with Adelaide. Lewis Hayes, a second-round pick in 2022, could make his debut to replace Ridley, while pre-season signing Tom Edwards is an option for his first AFL game to take Langford’s spot. The Bombers only played one small forward in their 22 against the Hawks, with Jade Gresham an option to be elevated from the sub role. The untried Saad El-Hawli and small forward Jye Menzie were part of the 26-man squad in round one. - Dejan Kalinic
|Shai Bolton
|Leg
|Test
|Sean Darcy
|Knee and ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Charlie Nicholls
|Back
|TBC
|Cooper Simpson
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Switkowski
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Michael Walters
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
In the mix
All eyes will be on Bolton this week as the star recruit pushes to make his club debut after untimely leg soreness. The star forward/midfielder will need to get through main training, with a straight swap for Switkowski a likely move. Pat Voss shapes as a key to the Dockers' ruck issues if he can hold down a third tall forward spot and release Luke Jackson this week. Michael Walters has suffered a setback, with bone bruising after a recent knock to the knee. Nat Fyfe has played half a WAFL practice game in his return from a knee injury and may need more match time before pushing for AFL selection. Neil Erasmus was an emergency in round one and could be considered if there are midfield/forward changes. Cooper Simpson has trained as a half-back but could earn a spot midfield or forward if fit after a rolled ankle. – Nathan Schmook
|Jed Bews
|Finger
|7-11 weeks
|Tanner Bruhn
|Finger
|TBC
|Cillian Burke
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Toby Conway
|Back
|TBC
|Mitch Edwards
|Pelvis
|TBC
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|TBC
|Lenny Hoffman
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Xavier Ivisic
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Managed
|3-4 weeks
|Jacob Molier
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
In the mix
Young ruck Edwards has suffered from low-level groin symptoms late in pre-season so the Cats have backed off his training as he looks to build strength and conditioning, having managed just three VFL games in 2024. It's better news for Conway, who joined in the captains' run last week as he increases his training loads. Category B rookie Burke won't be seen until the second half of the season, at least, as he manages a pre-existing knee cartilage issue. Young defender Hofmann and forward-ruck Molier both have minor hamstring complaints but won't be sidelined long. - Michael Rogers
|Mac Andrew
|Chest
|Test
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Flanders
|Back
|Test
|Leo Lombard
|Shoulder
|10 weeks
|David Swallow
|Knee
|6 weeks
In the mix
The Suns have a bye this weekend, but fully expect Andrew to return against Melbourne in round three, which is good timing following the devastating news of Ballard's season-ending knee injury. Flanders, who was so improved in 2024, will also come into the frame to take on the Demons after dealing with his back problem since the New Year. Jed Walter will also be available after serving a one-match suspension that carried over from last season in the VFL. – Michael Whiting
|Ryan Angwin
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Kieren Briggs
|Concussion
|1 week
|Brent Daniels
|Hip
|Test
|Josh Fahey
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Joe Fonti
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Phoenix Gothard
|Finger
|2 weeks
|Ollie Hannaford
|Wrist
|TBC
|Jesse Hogan
|Thumb
|Test
|Toby McMullin
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Jack Ough
|Adductor
|Test
|Jake Riccardi
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Logan Smith
|Illness
|TBC
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Harvey Thomas
|Suspension
|Round 3
In the mix
The Giants will send Hannaford (wrist) to a specialist, with a timeframe on his return to be determined at a later date. But the club is confident Daniels (hip) has avoided any major damage. Briggs (concussion), Hogan (thumb) and Stringer (hamstring) should feature after the side's round two bye, while a host of other players - including Toby McMullin, Jake Riccardi and Harvey Thomas – will also return from suspension after the week off. – Riley Beveridge
|James Blanck
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|TBC
|Calsher Dear
|Back
|TBC
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|James Worpel
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
In the mix
Sam Mitchell will be forced to make at least one change ahead of Thursday night's game against Carlton after Scrimshaw entered concussion protocols, broke his nose and copped a suspension against Essendon. Changkuoth Jiath has played two practice games in the VFL and will be considered down back. Worpel is still at least a fortnight away from returning. Jack Gunston and Luke Breust were the other two emergencies in round one. – Josh Gabelich
|Jai Culley
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Hand
|Test
|Aidan Johnson
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Luker Kentfield
|Illness
|4-5 weeks
|Steven May
|Larynx
|TBC
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|Season
|Judd McVee
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Kysaiah Pickett
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Koltyn Tholstrup
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Caleb Windsor
|Foot
|TBC
In the mix
May was a late withdrawal against the Giants on Sunday after suffering a fractured larynx at training last week. While there's no return date yet, the Demons have already ruled their defensive pillar out of this week's clash with North Melbourne. Veteran Tom McDonald got the late call-up to replace May and would be expected to keep his place in the side for round two, but Windsor is battling an infection in his foot and is touch-and-go to face the Roos. Young forward Daniel Turner missed the game against the Giants with illness but is the obvious replacement for the suspended Aidan Johnson, who copped a one-game ban for rough conduct in his debut. Johnson was one of six Demons debutants to play in round one, with Matt Jefferson, Xavier Lindsay, Harry Sharp, Jack Henderson and Harvey Langford (who started as the sub) all showing enough to hold their place in the side. - Alison O'Connor
|Jackson Archer
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|8-10 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Foot
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
In the mix
The Kangas will lose Logue (hamstring) for at least this Sunday's clash with the Demons, but Comben (foot) could still feature. Wil Dawson is a chance to come into the side following an impressive summer, while new draftee Matt Whitlock is also an option for an AFL debut after his strong VFL form across the weekend. Toby Pink and Kallan Dawson will also be on the radar for senior selection. Zane Duursma and Zac Fisher could be others in the frame, while father-son youngster Cooper Harvey kicked six goals in a VFL practice match over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|Tom Anastasopoulos
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Zak Butters
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Todd Marshall
|Achilles
|TBC
|Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|Back
|6-8 weeks
In the mix
Do you give the team another chance or make wholesale changes following a 91-point loss? Ken Hinkley says he won't panic following the heavy defeat at the hands of Collingwood ahead of hosting Richmond at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, so don't expect much change. Esava Ratugolea is an option to come in at either end of the ground, while Rory Atkins and Jed McEntee were among the emergencies last week and are possibilities at half-back and half-forward respectively. – Michael Whiting
|Jacob Blight
|Adductor
|Test
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|TBC
|Jonty Faull
|Back
|Test
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|TBC
|Taj Hotton
|ACL
|TBC
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|TBC
|Tom Lynch*
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Dion Prestia
|Achilles
|2-5 weeks
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|Hamstring
|2-5 weeks
|Josh Smillie
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|TBC
In the mix
Blight will be touch and go for this weekend, battling a sore adductor/groin. Faull (back) is still on the injury list, having only played managed minutes in last Friday's VFL practice match. He'll remain on limited game time for the next few weeks. If Blight is unavailable for Saturday's match against Port Adelaide, the Tigers could bring in Jacob Koschitzke, hand a debut to Campbell Gray or send James Trezise to a more defensive role and name Kaleb Smith. Lynch is challenging his one-match ban on Tuesday night, with Samson Ryan or potential debutant Liam Fawcett the options to replace him if the suspension is upheld. – Sarah Black
|Dan Butler
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|TBC
|Liam Henry
|Knee
|Test
|Dougal Howard
|Shoulder
|6-7 weeks
|Max King
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Owens
|Shoulder
|Test
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Leg
|6-7 weeks
|Cooper Sharman
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Alix Tauru
|Back
|3 weeks
In the mix
Owens missed round one but is aiming to be available Saturday night against Geelong. King won't be there after being ruled out for another fortnight. Ross Lyon could regain Henry, but is still without Butler and Sharman inside 50. Hugh Boxshall and Isaac Keeler were both named in the 26 man squad and remain in the hunt for debuts. – Josh Gabelich
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Riak Andrew
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Harry Cunningham
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Jesse Datoli
|Back
|TBC
|Robbie Fox
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Aaron Francis
|Concussion
|Test
|Errol Gulden
|Ankle
|TBC
|Indhi Kirk
|Concussion
|Test
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Justin McInerney
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Lewis Melican
|Adductor
|2-3 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Patrick Snell
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
In the mix
The loss of Melican could force an end to the Tom McCartin experiment up forward, with Hayden McLean an option to fill a hole having gotten through a VFL hit-out last week. Peter Ladhams and Aaron Francis (who is recovering from concussion) could also be considered as tall options, while Joel Hamling impressed last week and should hold his spot. McInerney's suspension means at least seven of Sydney's best 22 will miss the trip to Perth and opens the door for Angus Sheldrick to regain his spot. Riley Bice, who impressed as the sub on debut last week, could come into the starting side in defence and allow the likes of Ollie Florent, Jake Lloyd and even Matt Roberts to spend more time up the ground. – Martin Smith
|Rhett Bazzo
|Foot
|Test
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|TBC
|Liam Duggan
|Ankle
|Test
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle/knee
|4-6 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Knee
|Season
|Jake Waterman
|Calf
|Test
|Elliot Yeo
|Knee and ankle
|4-6 weeks
In the mix
Bo Allan played in a WAFL practice match and will push for his debut this week if he gets through training. The draftee could slot into the back six and allow Tyrell Dewar to return to a wing, particularly if Jack Hutchinson is unavailable after sitting out late in the loss to Gold Coast with "awareness". Liam Ryan is also expected to be available after managing hamstring awareness for the past fortnight. The Eagles will confirm their injury issues on Tuesday but are expecting Waterman to be available after being substituted early as a "precaution" following a calf issue. Co-captain Duggan finished the Suns' clash with ice on his left ankle. Ruck Bailey Williams should be discussed this week as an option in the ruck. – Nathan Schmook
|Marcus Bontempelli
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Luke Cleary
|Concussion
|TBC
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|TBC
|Lachie Jaques
|Thigh
|3-5 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Jaw
|Test
|Anthony Scott
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|Indefinite
In the mix
Luke Beveridge won't get any relief on the injury front just yet. Cleary won't be available this Friday night, but O'Donnell is aiming to play after surgery to repair a broken jaw. Jones is closing in on a return but is still at least a week away. Buku Khamis could come in to help down back, while Jedd Busslinger is still pushing for a debut. – Josh Gabelich