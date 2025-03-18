Kyle Langford is injured during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

Wingman Chayce Jones will be available for selection after recovering from an AC joint injury, giving the Crows an almost clean bill of health. Adelaide got through both its round one clash against St Kilda and a SANFL trial game without fresh injuries, but it did manage veteran forward Taylor Walker in a management plan that will persist through the season. Wingman Luke Nankervis continues to impress and showcased his running power both offensively and defensively in a practice match to push his case this week. Sam Berry and Luke Pedlar are others pushing for selection in a team that will prove hard to crack this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Cameron Calf Test Keidean Coleman Knee TBC Tom Doedee Knee 3-5 weeks Luke Lloyd Back 4-5 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle 1-2 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

The loss of Starcevich and Lohmann from the team that beat Sydney means Chris Fagan will have to do some juggling ahead of Sunday's home opener against West Coast. Cameron will come back in if he passes a fitness test, with untried Will McLachlan a chance to debut (he was an emergency last week) if the two-time All-Australian fails to overcome his calf niggle. Conor McKenna seems a nice fit to move from the sub role into the backline, while Sam Day is also in the mix after missing the Swans game for personal reasons. Bruce Reville, Deven Robertson and Shadeau Brain are among a plethora of options that could come into the 23. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Ankle Test Alex Cincotta Hip TBC Matt Duffy Knee 2-3 weeks Corey Durdin Ankle 1 week Orazio Fantasia Calf 3-4 weeks Elijah Hollands Personal reasons Indefinite Rob Monahan Groin 1 week Nic Newman Knee Indefinite Harry O'Farrell Concussion 1-2 weeks Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 1 week Marc Pittonet Calf 3-4 weeks Jagga Smith Knee Season Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

The Blues are set to regain dual Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow (knee) for this week's crucial Thursday night clash with the Hawks. Carroll (ankle) had been in the frame for an AFL debut following an impressive summer, but that is now uncertain given an injury sustained in a VFL practice match last Friday. Jordan Boyd is another who could come into contention following last week's dismal loss to the Tigers. Father-son draftee Ben Camporeale (ankle) will feature in his first appearance of the season, but it will almost certainly come through the VFL on Friday night. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Ash Johnson Leg TBC Fin Macrae Shoulder 2 weeks Oleg Markov Calf 2 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Iliro Smit Throat Test Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

Collingwood will be boosted by the return of Jordan De Goey for Friday night's blockbuster against the Western Bulldogs. Will Hoskin-Elliott is also available after missing the win over Port Adelaide due to a knee injury. Ed Allan was stiff to be dropped in round one. Mason Cox played in the VFL, but might struggle to displace the tall forward trio at the Magpies right now. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Concussion TBC Alwyn Davey jnr Knee Test Matt Guelfi Hamstring 7-8 weeks Kyle Langford Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jayden Laverde Hip 1 week Darcy Parish Back 1 week Jordan Ridley Concussion 1 week Will Setterfield Groin Test Vigo Visentini Suspension Round 4 Peter Wright Ankle 3-4 weeks Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

Parish and Davey are closing in on returns, while Setterfield is dealing with a groin injury. The Bombers were dealt a double injury blow in their loss to the Hawks, losing important duo Langford and Ridley. The youngest team from round one could get even younger depending on which direction coach Brad Scott goes for Saturday’s meeting with Adelaide. Lewis Hayes, a second-round pick in 2022, could make his debut to replace Ridley, while pre-season signing Tom Edwards is an option for his first AFL game to take Langford’s spot. The Bombers only played one small forward in their 22 against the Hawks, with Jade Gresham an option to be elevated from the sub role. The untried Saad El-Hawli and small forward Jye Menzie were part of the 26-man squad in round one. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shai Bolton Leg Test Sean Darcy Knee and ankle 2-3 weeks Odin Jones Back Season Charlie Nicholls Back TBC Cooper Simpson Ankle Test Sam Sturt Knee TBC Sam Switkowski Groin 2-3 weeks Michael Walters Knee 2-4 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring 2 weeks Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

All eyes will be on Bolton this week as the star recruit pushes to make his club debut after untimely leg soreness. The star forward/midfielder will need to get through main training, with a straight swap for Switkowski a likely move. Pat Voss shapes as a key to the Dockers' ruck issues if he can hold down a third tall forward spot and release Luke Jackson this week. Michael Walters has suffered a setback, with bone bruising after a recent knock to the knee. Nat Fyfe has played half a WAFL practice game in his return from a knee injury and may need more match time before pushing for AFL selection. Neil Erasmus was an emergency in round one and could be considered if there are midfield/forward changes. Cooper Simpson has trained as a half-back but could earn a spot midfield or forward if fit after a rolled ankle. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Finger 7-11 weeks Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC Cillian Burke Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Back TBC Mitch Edwards Pelvis TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Lenny Hoffman Hamstring 1-3 weeks Xavier Ivisic Ankle 3-5 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Groin 2 weeks Keighton Matofai-Forbes Managed 3-4 weeks Jacob Molier Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

Young ruck Edwards has suffered from low-level groin symptoms late in pre-season so the Cats have backed off his training as he looks to build strength and conditioning, having managed just three VFL games in 2024. It's better news for Conway, who joined in the captains' run last week as he increases his training loads. Category B rookie Burke won't be seen until the second half of the season, at least, as he manages a pre-existing knee cartilage issue. Young defender Hofmann and forward-ruck Molier both have minor hamstring complaints but won't be sidelined long. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mac Andrew Chest Test Charlie Ballard Knee Season Sam Flanders Back Test Leo Lombard Shoulder 10 weeks David Swallow Knee 6 weeks Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

The Suns have a bye this weekend, but fully expect Andrew to return against Melbourne in round three, which is good timing following the devastating news of Ballard's season-ending knee injury. Flanders, who was so improved in 2024, will also come into the frame to take on the Demons after dealing with his back problem since the New Year. Jed Walter will also be available after serving a one-match suspension that carried over from last season in the VFL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Ankle 3 weeks Kieren Briggs Concussion 1 week Brent Daniels Hip Test Josh Fahey Suspension Round 5 Joe Fonti Suspension Round 3 Phoenix Gothard Finger 2 weeks Ollie Hannaford Wrist TBC Jesse Hogan Thumb Test Toby McMullin Suspension Round 3 Jack Ough Adductor Test Jake Riccardi Suspension Round 3 Logan Smith Illness TBC Jake Stringer Hamstring Test Harvey Thomas Suspension Round 3 Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will send Hannaford (wrist) to a specialist, with a timeframe on his return to be determined at a later date. But the club is confident Daniels (hip) has avoided any major damage. Briggs (concussion), Hogan (thumb) and Stringer (hamstring) should feature after the side's round two bye, while a host of other players - including Toby McMullin, Jake Riccardi and Harvey Thomas – will also return from suspension after the week off. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee 3-4 weeks Sam Butler Leg TBC Calsher Dear Back TBC Mitch Lewis Knee TBC Jack Scrimshaw Concussion 1-2 weeks James Worpel Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will be forced to make at least one change ahead of Thursday night's game against Carlton after Scrimshaw entered concussion protocols, broke his nose and copped a suspension against Essendon. Changkuoth Jiath has played two practice games in the VFL and will be considered down back. Worpel is still at least a fortnight away from returning. Jack Gunston and Luke Breust were the other two emergencies in round one. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jai Culley Foot 3-4 weeks Marty Hore Hand Test Aidan Johnson Suspension Round 3 Luker Kentfield Illness 4-5 weeks Steven May Larynx TBC Shane McAdam Achilles Season Judd McVee Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jake Melksham Hamstring 1 week Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Kysaiah Pickett Suspension Round 4 Koltyn Tholstrup Back 3-4 weeks Caleb Windsor Foot TBC Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

May was a late withdrawal against the Giants on Sunday after suffering a fractured larynx at training last week. While there's no return date yet, the Demons have already ruled their defensive pillar out of this week's clash with North Melbourne. Veteran Tom McDonald got the late call-up to replace May and would be expected to keep his place in the side for round two, but Windsor is battling an infection in his foot and is touch-and-go to face the Roos. Young forward Daniel Turner missed the game against the Giants with illness but is the obvious replacement for the suspended Aidan Johnson, who copped a one-game ban for rough conduct in his debut. Johnson was one of six Demons debutants to play in round one, with Matt Jefferson, Xavier Lindsay, Harry Sharp, Jack Henderson and Harvey Langford (who started as the sub) all showing enough to hold their place in the side. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Suspension Round 5 Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 8-10 weeks Charlie Comben Foot Test Brayden George Knee 6-7 weeks Josh Goater Hamstring 3-4 weeks Griffin Logue Hamstring 1-2 weeks George Wardlaw Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas will lose Logue (hamstring) for at least this Sunday's clash with the Demons, but Comben (foot) could still feature. Wil Dawson is a chance to come into the side following an impressive summer, while new draftee Matt Whitlock is also an option for an AFL debut after his strong VFL form across the weekend. Toby Pink and Kallan Dawson will also be on the radar for senior selection. Zane Duursma and Zac Fisher could be others in the frame, while father-son youngster Cooper Harvey kicked six goals in a VFL practice match over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Anastasopoulos Ankle 3-5 weeks Zak Butters Knee 3-5 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Back 6-8 weeks Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

Do you give the team another chance or make wholesale changes following a 91-point loss? Ken Hinkley says he won't panic following the heavy defeat at the hands of Collingwood ahead of hosting Richmond at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, so don't expect much change. Esava Ratugolea is an option to come in at either end of the ground, while Rory Atkins and Jed McEntee were among the emergencies last week and are possibilities at half-back and half-forward respectively. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Blight Adductor Test Judson Clarke ACL TBC Jonty Faull Back Test Josh Gibcus ACL TBC Taj Hotton ACL TBC Mykelti Lefau ACL TBC Tom Lynch* Suspension Round 3 Dion Prestia Achilles 2-5 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring 2-5 weeks Josh Smillie Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tylar Young ACL TBC Updated: March 17, 2025

In the mix

Blight will be touch and go for this weekend, battling a sore adductor/groin. Faull (back) is still on the injury list, having only played managed minutes in last Friday's VFL practice match. He'll remain on limited game time for the next few weeks. If Blight is unavailable for Saturday's match against Port Adelaide, the Tigers could bring in Jacob Koschitzke, hand a debut to Campbell Gray or send James Trezise to a more defensive role and name Kaleb Smith. Lynch is challenging his one-match ban on Tuesday night, with Samson Ryan or potential debutant Liam Fawcett the options to replace him if the suspension is upheld. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles 2-3 weeks Paddy Dow Knee TBC Liam Henry Knee Test Dougal Howard Shoulder 6-7 weeks Max King Knee 2-3 weeks Mitch Owens Shoulder Test Mattaes Phillipou Leg 6-7 weeks Cooper Sharman Thumb 1-2 weeks Alix Tauru Back 3 weeks Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

Owens missed round one but is aiming to be available Saturday night against Geelong. King won't be there after being ruled out for another fortnight. Ross Lyon could regain Henry, but is still without Butler and Sharman inside 50. Hugh Boxshall and Isaac Keeler were both named in the 26 man squad and remain in the hunt for debuts. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 2-3 weeks Riak Andrew Shoulder TBC Harry Cunningham Foot 2-3 weeks Jesse Datoli Back TBC Robbie Fox Calf 3-4 weeks Aaron Francis Concussion Test Errol Gulden Ankle TBC Indhi Kirk Concussion Test Logan McDonald Ankle 2 weeks Justin McInerney Suspension Round 6 Lewis Melican Adductor 2-3 weeks Callum Mills Foot 2-3 weeks Patrick Snell Hamstring 2 weeks Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

The loss of Melican could force an end to the Tom McCartin experiment up forward, with Hayden McLean an option to fill a hole having gotten through a VFL hit-out last week. Peter Ladhams and Aaron Francis (who is recovering from concussion) could also be considered as tall options, while Joel Hamling impressed last week and should hold his spot. McInerney's suspension means at least seven of Sydney's best 22 will miss the trip to Perth and opens the door for Angus Sheldrick to regain his spot. Riley Bice, who impressed as the sub on debut last week, could come into the starting side in defence and allow the likes of Ollie Florent, Jake Lloyd and even Matt Roberts to spend more time up the ground. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rhett Bazzo Foot Test Campbell Chesser Ankle TBC Liam Duggan Ankle Test Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee 4-6 weeks Dom Sheed Knee Season Jake Waterman Calf Test Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle 4-6 weeks Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

Bo Allan played in a WAFL practice match and will push for his debut this week if he gets through training. The draftee could slot into the back six and allow Tyrell Dewar to return to a wing, particularly if Jack Hutchinson is unavailable after sitting out late in the loss to Gold Coast with "awareness". Liam Ryan is also expected to be available after managing hamstring awareness for the past fortnight. The Eagles will confirm their injury issues on Tuesday but are expecting Waterman to be available after being substituted early as a "precaution" following a calf issue. Co-captain Duggan finished the Suns' clash with ice on his left ankle. Ruck Bailey Williams should be discussed this week as an option in the ruck. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Calf 4-6 weeks Luke Cleary Concussion TBC Riley Garcia Knee TBC Lachie Jaques Thigh 3-5 weeks Liam Jones Hamstring 1-3 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 6-8 weeks James O'Donnell Jaw Test Anthony Scott Knee 2-4 weeks Adam Treloar Calf 3-5 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite Updated: March 18, 2025

In the mix

Luke Beveridge won't get any relief on the injury front just yet. Cleary won't be available this Friday night, but O'Donnell is aiming to play after surgery to repair a broken jaw. Jones is closing in on a return but is still at least a week away. Buku Khamis could come in to help down back, while Jedd Busslinger is still pushing for a debut. – Josh Gabelich