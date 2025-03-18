A knee injury against West Coast has ended Charlie Ballard's season just as it started

Charlie Ballard bumps Harley Reid during the round one match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Perth Stadium, March 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast defender Charlie Ballard will miss the remainder of the season after scans confirmed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Ballard suffered the injury in Sunday's round one win over West Coast, leaving Optus Stadium late in the second quarter after landing awkwardly from a mark.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay of the Suns' backline, alongside vice-captain Sam Collins, since he was drafted in late 2017.

"It's terrible news for Charlie and the team, but we will provide him with all the support he needs throughout his recovery to ensure he returns to his best next year," Gold Coast football manager Wayne Campbell said.

"Charlie is an extremely important member of our club, of and off the field, and we will be with him each step of his journey."

Gold Coast has a bye this weekend and expects to get Mac Andrew (chest) back to face Melbourne the following week.