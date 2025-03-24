The coaches' votes for the round two games are in

Jordan Dawson in action during Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE skipper Jordan Dawson has picked up his second 10-vote game to start the season to move to the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award standings.

Dawson was one of just three players to pick up a perfect 10 votes from round two, alongside Port Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee and North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri.

Dawson had 33 disposals against Essendon on Saturday, while Bombers skipper Zach Merrett got four votes for his 36-disposal, four-goal performance.

Dawson also grabbed 10 votes last week for getting 27 disposals and two goals against St Kilda.

Jai Newcombe and Josh Battle (nine votes each) shared the honours from Hawthorn's win over Carlton, while Tom Liberatore and Nick Daicos (eight each) were joint best-on-ground from Friday night's game between Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs.

Brisbane players dominated in their tight win over West Coast, with co-captains Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews getting nine votes each.

Josh Treacy's four-goal haul got him nine votes in Fremantle's loss to Sydney, while Jack Macrae (eight) led the way for St Kilda in their win over Geelong.

Daicos, Rozee and Xerri have all moved into the top six positions after round two.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Carlton v Hawthorn

9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

9 Josh Battle (HAW)

6 Tom De Koning (CARL)

2 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)

2 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

1 George Hewett (CARL)

1 Mabior Chol (HAW)

Footscray v Collingwood

8 Tom Liberatore (WB)

8 Nick Daicos (COLL)

8 Sam Darcy (WB)

3 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

2 Lachie Schultz (COLL)

1 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

Essendon v Adelaide

10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

6 Ben Keays (ADEL)

4 Zach Merrett (ESS)

4 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

3 Nicholas Murray (ADEL)

3 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

Port Adelaide v Richmond

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)

7 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)

4 Joe Richards (PORT)

3 Kane Farrell (PORT)

2 Lachie Jones (PORT)

2 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

2 Ollie Wines (PORT)

St Kilda v Geelong

8 Jack Macrae (STK)

7 Jack Sinclair (STK)

6 Rowan Marshall (STK)

4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

3 Mitch Owens (STK)

2 Marcus Windhager (STK)

Brisbane v West Coast

9 Harris Andrews (BL)

9 Lachie Neale (BL)

3 Dayne Zorko (BL)

3 Ryan Lester (BL)

2 Liam Ryan (WCE)

2 Josh Dunkley (BL)

1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

1 Tim Kelly (WCE)

North Melbourne v Melbourne

10 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

7 Tom Powell (NMFC)

6 Charlie Comben (NMFC)

5 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)

1 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

1 Kade Chandler (MELB)

Fremantle v Sydney

9 Josh Treacy (FRE)

6 James Jordon (SYD)

6 Chad Warner (SYD)

5 Jaeger O'Meara (FRE)

3 Tom Papley (SYD)

1 James Rowbottom (SYD)

LEADERBOARD

20 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

15 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

13 Karl Amon (HAW)

13 Nick Daicos (COLL)

13 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

12 Connor Rozee (PORT)

11 Josh Dunkley (BL)

11 Toby Greene (GWS)

11 Tom Liberatore (WB)

11 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

10 Will Day (HAW)

10 James Jordon (SYD)

10 Ed Richards (WB)

10 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

10 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

10 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

9 Harris Andrews (BL)

9 Josh Battle (HAW)

9 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

9 Tom De Koning (CARL)

9 Dan Houston (COLL)

9 Dylan Moore (HAW)

9 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

9 Lachie Neale (BL)

9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

9 Jack Ross (RICH)

9 Josh Treacy (FRE)