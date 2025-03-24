Liam Jones is firming for a return from a hamstring strain in time for the Bulldogs' Friday night clash against Carlton

Liam Jones in action during a pre-season hitout in Queensland. Picture: Western Bulldogs

WESTERN Bulldogs veteran Liam Jones is on track to return ahead of schedule in Friday night's clash against Carlton at Marvel Stadium, while James O'Donnell will also be available for selection.

Jones suffered a high-grade hamstring strain during the club's intra-club on the pre-season camp in Queensland at the start of February.

The 34-year-old was expected to be sidelined for up to ten weeks with the injury, but after making strong progress over the past fortnight, the key defender just needs to complete training on Wednesday to be cleared to return in round three.

With Coleman Medallists Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay set to play together for the first time this year, Jones will provide a timely boost if he returns on Friday night.

Western Bulldogs players look dejected after a loss during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Jones has finished top five in both Charles Sutton Medals since returning to the Whitten Oval at the end of 2022, following a season playing for Palm Beach-Currumbin in the QAFL.

Luke Beveridge's side has been hit hard by injuries across the first few months of 2025 and started the season without captain Marcus Bontempelli, reigning All-Australian midfielder Adam Treloar, small forward Cody Weightman, Norm Smith Medallist Jason Johannisen, Jones and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who isn't available for selection due to the personal issues.

The Bulldogs have managed to overcome personnel issues to produce two decent performances to start the campaign, beating North Melbourne in round one, before falling six points short against Collingwood last Friday night at the MCG.

Liam Jones is seen during the Western Bulldogs team photo day on February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The club celebrated 100 seasons in the VFL/AFL in front of a record home and away attendance of 78,027 – nearly 10,000 more than the previous record – in round two, marking the milestone with a pre-game ceremony led by favourite son Bob Murphy.

O'Donnell is also expected to be available after missing the game against the Magpies due to the broken jaw he suffered against the Kangaroos.

The 22-year-old underwent surgery a week ago to insert a plate in his jaw then trained fully last Wednesday, before the Dogs opted not to risk him at the MCG.

Bontempelli isn't expected to be available until Gather Round at the earliest, but the six-time All-Australian took a step forward last week, running three times and starting skills.

The 29-year-old sustained a complex calf injury during the AAMI Community Series, ruling him out for at least six weeks.