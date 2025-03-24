Nick Larkey was thrilled with the Kangaroos' round two win, and the forward wants more

Nick Larkey celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TIME will tell for Nick Larkey whether North Melbourne's last-quarter goal blitz against Melbourne was the moment when it finally clicked.

But after being starved of wins so far in his 119-game career, the Kangaroos forward sees the attraction in playing so well.

Larkey kicked two goals in as many minutes during the last term on Sunday as North piled on seven majors in an 11-minute rampage against the Demons.

It was their best win under coach Alastair Clarkson and added to the day for Larkey's fellow key forward Jack Darling, who played his 300th game.

But the in-form Crows await next Sunday at Adelaide Oval – where North has never won – and Larkey said on Monday that the Kangaroos must now build on the Melbourne game.

"It's too hard to say – I wouldn't say it's the pivotal moment that's turned the entire club," Larkey said after booting three goals against the Dees.

"There's been a lot of a hard work that's gone in over the years and it was just a super satisfying win. But ... it is just one win.

"We have to start making that a regularity.

"We enjoyed it, lapped it up for what it was, because we haven't had that taste. I can see what all the hype's about."

Larkey, like Clarkson post-match, spoke of the validation that such a big win brings after so many barren years at Arden St.

The key forward re-signed with the club two years ago and now North has tabled a big offer to star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke, who will be eligible for free agency after this season.

Asked if Sunday might help Davies-Uniacke stay, Larkey replied: "It can only help, I suppose.

"We have to do it consistently. We have to back it up each week ... the more we do that, the more faith everyone will have. But he'll make his decision."

Larkey also spoke of having Darling as a teammate, with the former West Coast forward joining the Kangaroos this season.

Jack Darling is chaired from the field after his 300th match by Luke Parker (left) and Andrew Gaff (right) following match between North Melbourne and Melbourne in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

One of the big factors in North recruiting Darling is the support he can provide for Larkey as big-marking forwards.

Larkey also noted that in Darling, midfielder Luke Parker and half-back Caleb Daniel, North has three recruits who provide a wealth of experience and knowledge.

"It's been great in all of our lines ... we've added three premiership-playing, All-Australian players to our team," Larkey said.

"How he's been able to structure up our forward line – each of those guys in each line ... it's just made a huge difference in the way our team's balanced out and the way we play.

"'JD' – you just have 100 per cent, absolute faith in him to play a role, you know exactly what you're going to get.

"He won't get out-bodied, he will either mark or bring the ball to ground and his chase and follow-up pressure, still at 300 games, is bloody good."