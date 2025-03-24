Sam Walsh should be given more space in a new position, according to Matthew Lloyd

Sam Walsh during Carlton's match against Hawthorn in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Sam Walsh should be moved back to a wing in order to get back to his best, according to Essendon great Matthew Lloyd.

The 24-year-old Walsh has been joining skipper and two-time Brownlow Medallist Patrick Cripps on the ball so far this season, but Lloyd believes he is better suited to an outside role.

It comes as the Blues take a 0-2 start to the season into a pivotal fortnight against the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood.

"I want to see him in space," Lloyd said on AFL.com.au's Access on Monday.

"I'm saying put him back out to a wing. I know everyone wants to develop into that inside midfielder, but it doesn't suit everyone."

The 2019 Rising Star, Walsh has long been regarded as one of the League's best young talents, earning himself an All-Australian blazer in 2021.

Lloyd says he should go back to the position he's thrived in previously.

"He was the No.1 draft pick for a reason, because he's a workhorse," Lloyd said.

"It just brings joy to me watching Sam Walsh in his prime, where Sam is out in the open spaces.

"That's Sam Walsh at his best, the running power."

Carlton's lacklustre start to the year has resulted in a strong critique of the Blues' ball movement under pressure.

In Carlton's 22-point loss to Hawthorn on Thursday night, Walsh ranked eighth in disposals (22), with only 50 per cent efficiency, while he also contributed eight turnovers.

"This is Sam Walsh at his worst," Lloyd said.

"He's not the best skilled player; there's better skilled players, but [he's] just throwing the ball on the boot in tight under pressure.

"He's in and around traffic, which isn't suiting him and his game plan."

Lloyd has urged coach Michael Voss to make a positional move for Walsh and youngster Ollie Hollands to best utilise the strengths of the Blues young players.

"I want to see Michael Voss use him and Hollands (on the wing). Hollands is on a half back flank, so that should suit him, but get [Walsh] back to his best.

"I think he can get back to (being one of Carlton's best players) by changing his role."