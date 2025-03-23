Sam Darcy celebrates a goal for Footscray against Collingwood in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover Tristan Xerri is edging closer to an All-Australian blazer, the Crows have room to improve plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round two of the 2025 season.

*This article will be updated after the Fremantle v Sydney game

1) Sam Darcy can win the Coleman … this year

Friday evening was a night where Footscray celebrated its past greats, but it also marked the arrival of the club's next one. Sam Darcy has the potential to be the game's best forward, and he has the ability to reach those heights as early as this season. At 205cm, with a virtually unstoppable reach and the jump to match, Darcy towered over the game at the MCG. He took six contested marks and kicked four goals against Collingwood, acting as the lone presence in a Dogs attack that otherwise lacked some bite. He might only be 21, and he might only have 30 senior games to his name, but Darcy is special and his ceiling is sky high. - Riley Beveridge

Learn More 00:51

2) If anyone can take Max's blazer, it's Tristan Xerri

Could it be Tristan Xerri's year? North's big man has had a hot start to 2025 on the back of a breakthrough campaign last year. In his first two outings, the 26-year-old has arguably beaten the past two All Australian rucks. In round one, Xerri dominated the Bulldogs' Tim English and on Sunday, he starred against seven-time All Australian Max Gawn. Last season, Xerri was named in the extended All Australian squad, but narrowly missed out on the final side as Gawn made it seven selections for his career. Yes, it's only round two, but if Xerri can continue in this fashion, he's on his way to receiving his first blazer at the end of the season. - Phoebe McWilliams

Tristan Xerri celebrates a goal for North Melbourne against Melbourne in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

3) Hawthorn's depth is scary

Next man in. Hawthorn has shown across the start of the season just how much depth they have. Changkuoth Jiath watched on across Opening Round and round one before replacing the suspended Jack Scrimshaw on Thursday night, and he slotted in seamlessly across half-back, finishing with 20 touches in his first game of 2025. Josh Ward was stiff to miss out on selection against Sydney, but since replacing the injured James Worpel, the former pick No.7 has collected 22 and 24 disposals. Jack Gunston started the year at Box Hill, where Luke Breust played on Friday night, while Sam Frost was squeezed out of the 23 against Carlton on Thursday night and is another option to turn to, if required. Another to watch is Henry Hustwaite, who finished with 30 disposals and 11 clearances in the VFL. It takes a squad to go deep into September and the Hawks bat very deep. - Josh Gabelich

Learn More 00:52

4) The forwards are flying, but Crows need to tighten their defence

Having won its opening two matches by a combined 124 points, helped by a rampaging forward line, one might expect Adelaide could very well be untouchable this year. But giving up 100 points to an inexperienced Essendon attack on Saturday showed there is still plenty of vital improvement left in the side. Coach Matthew Nicks was balanced on the topic post-match, noting that "other factors" outweigh the score conceded, but there are clear areas for the Crows to focus on in coming weeks. And the Crows have time to work on it given they won't face a 2024 finalist until meeting Geelong in round five. But in line with the old adage that defence wins premierships, finding a way to consistently balance its own devastating attack with a tight defence will be key to maintaining this momentum. - Gemma Bastiani

Josh Rachele celebrates after the R2 match between Adelaide and Essendon at the MCG on March 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Geelong has some weak spots - and the Saints exposed them

With a healthy 78-point win in the bag in round one, there was the usual eye rolls from the footy public about Geelong's seemingly never-ending run of strong form extending into another year. But the thumping win over Fremantle may have papered over a few cracks, which St Kilda exploited on Saturday night. Yes, Bailey Smith was injured, but the Saints set the tone with their attack on the footy and ability to win the hard ball at the stoppages. Geelong's backline was also opened up in the first half on a number of occasions, with the normally well-disciplined zone pierced time and time again. Last year's preliminary finalists have a few weak spots and the Saints exposed them in a famous win. – Sarah Black

Patrick Dangerfield after Geelong's loss to St Kilda in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

6) If in doubt, tag Lachie Neale

In fairness to West Coast, with a new coach, a new game plan and a developing list, it's probably not in a position to tag midfielders too often. But Lachie Neale sent a reminder on Sunday that you leave him unguarded at your own peril. Sydney's James Jordon kept the two-time Brownlow medallist to just 10 disposals last week, but left to his own devices by the Eagles, Neale racked up 35 possessions that included a goal in a best on ground performance. Although the Lions' ace is used to being run-with most weeks, and quietening him is no guarantee of success against the powerful premiers, the alternative is fraught with danger, so precise is he by hand and foot. – Michael Whiting

Lachie Neale takes a mark for Brisbane against West Coast in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

7) Ken's final year is going to be a rollercoaster ride

No matter who the opposition, to go from a 91-point belting to a 72-point win in the course of a week is one hell of a form swing, and it feels like there might be more ups and downs to come for Port Adelaide in 2025. The club will tout 'business as usual', but as soon as a coaching succession plan is in place, consistent performances can go out the window. As impressive as Saturday's win against Richmond was, it's important for the Power to back it up against a struggling Essendon at Marvel Stadium next week. Anything less than another strong win will leave the jury out on Hinkley's hopes - and the succession plan - this year. - Howard Kimber