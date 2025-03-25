A wet and wild history of Brisbane and Geelong clashes is forecast to continue this week

Tom Stewart and Kai Lohmann during the round six match between Brisbane and Geelong at The Gabba, April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY night's rescheduled match at the Gabba looks like being the latest instalment of 'raining cats and lions' between Geelong and Brisbane.

Current weather forecasts predict Brisbane to receive between eight and 60mm of rain on game day, with 10-60mm expected the day before.

Although Queensland's capital is a tropical climate, rain doesn’t typically affect too many matches – aside from when Geelong heads north.

The clubs have not only had a terrific on-again, off-again rivalry this century, but often in less-than-ideal conditions.

Saturday's match was meant to open the season on March 6 before ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred intervened to postpone it by three weeks.

There is no suggestion this weekend's game will have to be moved as well, but the forecast suggests a continuation of recent games between the two sides being impacted by the weather gods.

Last season an early match deluge turned the Gabba contest in a low-scoring slog, which the Cats won with a strong final quarter. Tyson Stengle was magnificent, kicking three goals and playing like the ball was dry.

Learn More 00:30

Go back to 2012 and Tom Hawkins put on a forward masterclass in the most difficult of conditions.

With rain pouring all night and pools of water all over the ground, 'Tomahawk' kicked six goals in a memorable performance to steer his team to an easy win.

Tom Hawkins during the round five match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba, 28th April, 2012. Picture: AFL Media

And if you want to go back earlier in the century to 2005, Brownlow medallist Jason Akermanis kicked arguably two of the greatest goals of his career on a damp afternoon against the Cats.

Learn More 02:12

As if one snap from an almost impossible right forward pocket angle wasn't enough, Akermanis repeated the dose less than a minute later, leading to his famous 'Uh oh' celebration that was replicated by Eric Hipwood in last year's Grand Final.

What does Saturday night hold in store?