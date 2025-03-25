Magpies midfielder Jack Crisp is closing in on a long-standing record

Jack Crisp celebrates with fans after Collingwood's clash against Footscray in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE PROSPECT of breaking the late, great Jim Stynes' long-standing record for most consecutive AFL/VFL games is finally starting to feel like reality for Jack Crisp.

The Collingwood premiership midfielder has played 240 games on the trot, four short of the mark Stynes set between 1987 and 1998.

Crisp's run stretches back to round 18, 2014, his third and final season at Brisbane.

The streak looked in danger when Crisp gave away a free kick for a dangerous tackle on Western Bulldogs forward Rhylee West in the first quarter of Friday night's thrilling win.

But Crisp was found to have no case to answer.

"I did think about it a bit in the first quarter," Crisp said on Tuesday.

"But to be honest, I thought it was a good tackle. You never know what's going to happen _ like they're always going to look at it regardless, they look at everything.

"I'm happy with the result, obviously but just move on."

Crisp is on track to equal Stynes' record against Essendon on Anzac Day, then surpass it against Geelong eight days later.

"It would probably mean a fair bit, to be honest," he said.

Jack Crisp in action during Collingwood's clash against Footscray in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's been there in my mind for the last couple of years especially because blokes like Josh (Daicos) keep bringing it up every second of the day and make jokes about it all the time – asking me to miss a week if I've got a little niggle or something.

"But it's something I'm definitely really proud of.

"I grew up as a little kid just wanting to play AFL football and then to play some consistent football for a number of years, thinking 'How good's this?'

"And then now to be in reach of something that no one's ever done, it's pretty cool to stop and think about."

Teammate Josh Daicos has played alongside Crisp for 129 of those games.

"It's unbelievable. It's quite the feat. So much goes into it," Daicos said.

Jack Crisp is chaired off the ground after his 250th game in Collingwood's clash against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"'Crispy' as well, being a midfielder for so many years, it's quite remarkable to play that many games consecutively.

"He's one of the hardest runners in the game as well. So his durability, combining all those elements, it's insane.

"We can't wait for that day to celebrate him and his achievements and all his family and friends that have helped him get to that point."

Over its bye, Collingwood will ponder how to replace talented defender Reef McInnes, who tore his ACL against the Bulldogs.

"That's one of the great parts of our squad is we've got some really good depth back there," Daicos said.

Daicos pointed to youngster Jakob Ryan and premiership tall Billy Frampton as potential replacements.