The Giants are set for a huge boost for their meeting against the Hawks

Jake Stringer in action during Greater Western Sydney's match simulation session on February 14, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney is hopeful gun recruit Jake Stringer will make his club debut in Saturday night's blockbuster clash against Hawthorn, with the unbeaten Giants a chance to have as many as seven returning players available for selection.

Stringer has missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury and a bout of illness, but has trained fully for the best part of a week and is now on track to feature against the unbeaten Hawks.

He could be joined in a freshened Giants attack by reigning Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan, with both players to be put through fitness tests during Thursday's main training session before their availability is confirmed.

Hogan has also missed the start of the campaign as he recovers from a broken thumb, sustained during a freak accident involving a toilet door on a bus, with the club's goalkicker managing the pain at training in recent days.

Brent Daniels is also set to be fit to feature, having been cleared to train fully during the club's bye round last weekend after he was substituted out of a victory against Melbourne with a hip pointer injury.

Giants ruck Kieren Briggs has cleared the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and is also expected to return against the Hawks, while Jake Riccardi, Toby McMullin, Harvey Thomas and Joe Fonti are also available again after suspension.

The four youngsters were all sidelined for the side's first two matches of the season as punishment for a Whacky Wednesday incident last year, with Josh Fahey also handed a longer four-game ban.

However, the club's No.18 pick from last year's draft – versatile youngster Ollie Hannaford – is expected to be sidelined for up to two months after visiting a specialist for a wrist injury sustained in a VFL practice match.

The seven potential inclusions will bolster a Giants side that has already made an impressive 2-0 start to the season, following a convincing Opening Round victory over Collingwood before a thrilling win over Melbourne the following week.

Hawthorn has made a 3-0 start to the campaign and is among the premiership favourites, with the club to host the Giants at Launceston's UTAS Stadium on Saturday night in its first game under lights at the ground since 2018.