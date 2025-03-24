Tom Stewart after the R2 match between Geelong and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF YOU like smooth sailing, choose another hobby because the Fantasy gods are having a laugh to start the season.

If it's not Geelong defender Tom Stewart (DEF, $833,000) going down on nine following the withdrawal of teammate Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $653,000), they will whack you with a random red vest like we saw with Adelaide star Izak Rankine (FWD, $840,000) who packed up shop early after dominating against Essendon. We are being tested, but we keep fighting.

Moving forward, we continue to prioritise both trade out and trade in options. Players with injuries, such as Stewart need to be the first to go, followed by the likes of Harry Perryman (DEF, $717,000) with a bye.

There is plenty of uncertainty about the availability of Smith, so we need to keep an ear to the ground regarding his availability moving forward. Xavier Lindsay (MID, $438,000) will remain a popular target despite increasing another $75k to make that a total increase of $128k after scoring 80 against the Roos. It feels like the boat has been missed to some extent but when you consider the 18-year-old still has a BE of -13, he is still in play if it works with your second trade.

In a statement, the Cats said Stewart will be monitored through the week and is a chance to take on Brisbane this week. As Red said in Shawshank Redemption, "Hope is a dangerous thing, hope can drive a man insane"… so don't get your hopes up, owners, and make plans accordingly.

MOST TRADED IN

Ted Clohesy (MID/FWD, $318,000)

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $438,000)

Mitch Knevitt (MID, $544,000)

Joel Freijah (DEF, $691,000)

Connor O’Sullivan (DEF, $365,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Harry Perryman (DEF, $717,000)

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $430,000)

Will Day (MID, $844,000)

Ollie Hollands (MID, $634,000)

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $875,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jack Macrae (FWD, $846,000) +$85,000

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $438,000) +$75,000

Caleb Daniel (MID.FWD, $620,000) +$73,000

Mitch Knevitt (MID, $544,000) +$63,000

Corey Warner (FWD, $385,000) +$63,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Tom Stewart DEF, $833,000) -$69,000

Jack Lukosius (FWD, $549,000) -$64,000

Hunter Clark (MID, $641,000) -$61,000

Connor Macdonald (FWD, $703,000) -$57,000

Brodie Kemp (DEF, $598,000) -$56,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Ted Clohesy (MID/FWD, $318,000) -14

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $438,000) -13

Jack Henderson (MID, $302,000) -9

Max Hall (MID/FWD, $335,000) -8

Corey Warner (FWD, $385,000) -5

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,114,000) 147

Kieren Briggs (RUCK, $870,000) 147

Tom Stewart (DEF, $833,000) 141

Nic Martin (DEF, $1,057,000) 139

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1.16M) 136

STOCKS UP

Finn Callaghan (MID, $844,000)

The week off for the Giants made us forget the lightning start the hard-running midfielder has made to the season. He has finally made the move inside and it is paying dividends with scores of 110 and 92 in his first two games which leaves him with a BE of just 60. He has a tough match-up with the Hawks this week but it opens up after that with games against the Eagles and Saints where he will have access to plenty of points.

Tom De Koning (RUCK, $968,000)

If you need to make a move in the ruck department, the big Blue is still great value. He has started the season in a blaze of glory with scores of 132 and 107 leading into a favourable match-up against Tim English who leaks plenty of points to his opposite number. He has a BE of 73 and if you are planning on getting him at some point, trading him in for this match-up should be a priority.

Zac Williams and Tom De Koning celebrate a goal during Carlton's clash against Hawthorn in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,016,000)

Despite carrying a high BE of 101, I still have the star Saint rising. He looks to have taken his game to yet another level this year and that has been reflected with his two-game average of 107. This week he has a match-up against the Tigers where the sky is the limit for what he will be able to produce.

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $438,000)

After two outstanding games by the 18-year-old, which resulted in scores of 94 and 80, he has skyrocketed into borderline must-have status as a cash generator. His two games have come on the back of well-balanced stat lines and he has a nice fixture over the coming weeks which will ensure the points and cash keep flowing in.

Xavier Lindsay is seen during Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ted Clohesy (MID/FWD, $318,000)

This one is interesting, and needs to be addressed considering he is the most popular trade target. Any time a player scores 91 from 57 per cent game time and is rookie priced, it rightfully turns heads, so let's have a look. We need to start by reminding ourselves he plays for the Cats which automatically makes him fraught with danger. He was a late in for Bailey Smith who isn't expected to be out for long and only got onto the ground following a first-quarter injury to Tom Stewart. On a positive note, the 20-year-old can score. Between rounds four and 16 last year in the VFL, he averaged an impressive 116, so if he can squeeze his way into the 22, a BE of -14 with that scoring power is hard to ignore.

STOCKS DOWN

Harry Perryman (DEF, $717,000)

If last week's 49 wasn't bad enough, hold my own beer says Harry and he backs it up with a 43. An in-game injury didn't go his way in terms of role, but the bye comes as the perfect time to move him on regardless. After being selected on the back of seemingly being under-priced, he has dropped $41k since the start of the year and has a BE of 104.

Will Day (MID, $844,000)

Over half the competition own the Hawks mid, most of which jumped on following his 'day' out Opening Round where he dominated the Swans for 129 and as a result, offered quick cash generation prior to his round four bye. Well … following that big performance, opposition teams haven't given him an inch, as the scores of 77 and 75 suggest and it isn't going to get any easier this week with Toby Bedford waiting for him. With a BE of 83, trading before his bye gets the tick.

Will Day tackles Charlie Curnow during Hawthorn's win over Carlton in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Oliver Hollands (MID, $634,000)

You win some, you lose more. We were right in terms of the 21-year-old earning defender status by round six… we were wrong in thinking he would score some points for us along the way. After providing plenty of drive out of the back-line at the end of last season, it was hoped Hollands would start this year doing the same but it hasn't eventuated with an average of just 60 on the back of last week's 48. He has a BE of 74 and despite a nice match-up with the Dogs, he can be moved on.

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $875,000)

After watching him in the pre-season, I thought the Hornet was ready to strike! Well, I was on the right track, I just didn't think it was to strike out. In a dream match-up with the Tigers, his teammates had a field day while JHF only managed 62 from 17 disposals, a goal and a trademark five frees against. To put things in perspective, that was 83 points below his midfield counterpart Connor Rozee. It leaves him with a BE of 116 against his average of 72.

Tom Stewart (DEF, $833,000)

Five minutes before lockout I decided to bring the Cats star into my side. Twenty minutes later it appeared my season was over after a knee injury ended his night on nine. The flow-on effect of wasting another trade back there and the $66k price drop just add to the gift that keeps on giving. He is back on the never again list… until he bottoms out in price given he has a BE of 141 upon return.

