WHO ARE the pre-agents that clubs are watching this year?

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's hit trade and draft show Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge run their eyes over the pre-agents who could potentially become available a year before hitting free agency.

From Port Adelaide star Zak Butters to Carlton running machine Sam Walsh to Hawthorn's star goalkicker Dylan Moore, who are the pre-agents that club list managers are already keeping tabs on?

The Gettable boys also look at the latest developments on Chad Warner's future, question whether Carlton can keep Tom De Koning, and analyse why Adelaide is now the League's next destination club.

