Nick Daicos and Sam Darcy. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle look ahead to round three.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Could the 2021 draft crop become the best of all time?

- We rank the men who could dethrone Max Gawn as the No.1 ruck in the game

- The pressure is mounting on Justin Longmuir ahead of the WA derby

- Adelaide's three big recruits are doing wonders for the club so far

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.