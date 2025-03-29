Clay Hall made the most of his last-minute call-up against Brisbane

Clay Hall (centre) celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash with Brisbane in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR WEST Coast to fast track its rebuild this season, it needs to unearth its own young Jordan Dawson, Zach Merrett or Lachie Neale: a midfielder with star potential who was taken outside the first round.

After a heavy investment in onballers Harley Reid, Reuben Ginbey, Elijah Hewett and Campbell Chesser, only Reid is established in the Eagles' engine room as Ginbey flourishes at half-back and Hewett and Chesser return from repeated injuries.

It's what made the eye-opening performances of big-bodied teenager Clay Hall and wingman Tyrell Dewar against Brisbane, and the early WAFL form of midfield draftee Tom Gross, so significant.

Hall and Gross were both recruited with pick No.46, in 2023 and 2024 respectively, while Dewar is a Next Generation Academy product. All have the ability to stake a long-term claim in an area of the ground that has proved a weakness for the Eagles early in the season in Elliot Yeo's absence.

They also have the ability to prove there is maybe more young talent on the Eagles' list than people realise, given the focus so far on prized No.1 pick Reid.

Hall was outstanding in his fourth AFL game last week, dashing from Perth at the last-minute to replace injured recruit Jack Graham and finishing with a team high seven clearances, 14 contested possessions and his first career goal.

Learn More 01:59

The only shame of his performance is that the 19-year-old won’t have the opportunity to back-up at AFL level in Sunday's Derby after Graham made a quick recovery this week.

Lining up against a dual Brownlow medallist like Neale was the best part of last Sunday's experience for Hall.

"I reckon that's definitely the best way to learn, and I'll take so much from that game," the midfielder said.

To know they had that much trust in me gave me a lot of confidence - Clay Hall

"You can watch as much footage as you want, but you don't really get to showcase your game and learn how to fight against [opponents] unless you're actually in the position to be going up against those players

"I was really keen to just showcase why I think I should be in the team and what the coaches can expect of me throughout the year.

"I think I showed that I can match it at the level, so it gives me a lot of confidence going forward."

The Eagles showed faith in Hall last week when they bypassed their emergencies and instead called on the 190cm midfielder as a like-for-like replacement for Graham, who Hall has frequently lined up on at training.

Learn More 00:37

Football manager Gavin Bell called the teenager on Friday night to prepare him that he might be required before confirming on Saturday morning and rushing the young midfielder across the country.

"'Mini' (coach Andrew McQualter) got hold of me quickly just to let me know that I'll be replacing his role and just to play my natural game," Hall said.

"To know they had that much trust in me gave me a lot of confidence.

Tyrell Dewar in action during West Coast's clash with Brisbane in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm more of a natural inside mid, but obviously it's very hard fitting into a midfield in a good AFL team with our midfield, so I had a bit of an apprenticeship on the wing last year.

"But to get the call up to go inside, it sort of played into my hands a bit better and they kept it very simple for me."

Gross could be the next young Eagle to stake his claim at AFL level after a standout performance in a 12-point win against Swan Districts in a WAFL practice game on Saturday.

The Eagles have experienced players like Tim Kelly, Liam Duggan, Liam Baker and Graham in their midfield at the moment, but the success of low-profile draftees like Hall and Gross will be crucial to how far the rebuild moves this season.