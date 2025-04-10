Ned Long during the Opening Round match between GWS and Collingwood at ENGIE Stadium, March 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JANNIK Sinner won the 2024 Australian Open, but Ned Long didn't spend the fortnight tracking the Italian world No.1 at Melbourne Park. He was tracking something else. Months after being delisted by Hawthorn, the midfielder had just started his first proper job as a data analyst in sports tech.

When he wasn't inside the office above the Duke of Wellington on the corner of Russell and Flinders Street – or trying to land a second chance at Collingwood Football Club – Long was at the tennis, monitoring what time people arrived, where they went, what they ate and what they bought.

That second chance arrived via last year's Mid-Season Rookie Draft when the Magpies used the second last live pick to promote the 22-year-old from its VFL program to the AFL squad, nine months after Hawthorn delisted the 194cm midfielder after just five games in two years at Waverley Park.

Since then, Long has only played once more in the VFL. Craig McRae picked him for the first time against Essendon in round 17 last year and has kept picking him – Long has played 11 of the past 12 games – including all four to start 2025.

Long is still working a day each week for PMI around a commerce degree he started in 2024 and his time at Collingwood. His time outside the system was brief, but enough to reset his direction after staring football mortality in the eye.

"It was a challenging time, but the one thing I'm grateful for was it forced me into starting a job and seeing a different aspect of life," Long told AFL.com.au this week.

Learn More 00:33

"I started a data analyst role with a company called PMI. They do data in sports and events and tech. I've been involved in the data at sporting events around the world, including the Aus Open. We provide that analysis back to those organisations like Tennis Australia to help them for future events.

"I started that when I was at Collingwood VFL and I’ve been lucky to keep that going while in the AFL program one day a week. They've been really flexible and amazing allowing me to do that."

When Hawthorn opted not to offer him another contract at the end of 2023, Long considered his options far and wide. He met with a few VFL clubs and even contemplated a move across the border to play for Norwood in the SANFL, eventually choosing to stay home.

Collingwood had spots open during the pre-season supplemental selection period that summer. They invited six players to train and ultimately selected Lachie Sullivan, Jack Bytel and Josh Eyre. But Long never stopped impressing the Magpies with his work rate, aggression and persistence, and was eventually rewarded.

Ned Long handballs while being tackled during a Collingwood Training Session at Olympic Park, November 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"It was about what would be the best club and the best opportunity [to get back in the AFL]," Long said. "Collingwood had the list spots available at the time, and in speaking to them, they were looking to reward and bring up VFL players to the AFL. It felt like a good opportunity and I would have a chance to make that transition."

Collingwood is stacked with box office names like Nick Daicos, Jordan De Goey, Scott Pendlebury and Darcy Moore, but McRae seldom wastes an opportunity to shine a light on an unheralded role player. Less than 45 minutes after last Thursday night’s win over Carlton, the premiership coach pointed out the impact of Long. He did it again on Wednesday morning at the AIA Centre. Every role actually matters to McRae.

"'Fly' has been huge for me," Long said. "He has always backed me in and it's the way he talks and also through his actions. I feel like he gives me a chance and has rewarded me with games. It makes you feel valued and from there being able to play with that belief has been great, it makes you play freer, and I think makes a different in performance."

Learn More 01:45

Long has started as the sub in three of the four games to this point of 2025 – he was also sub twice last year – and only played a quarter in Opening Round and round four. He produced the best game of his career when he started against Port Adelaide in round one, collecting a personal best 24 disposals, 14 contested possessions and seven tackles. The aim, obviously, is to start more often. But something is better than nothing.

"Whatever role I can contribute in I am very happy to do. It is a great team and very healthy overall. Being the sub, I am accustomed to it; I feel like I've developed a bit of a routine. Not that I want to stay in it, but I have given the trust that I can fill that role and impact when I come on," he said ahead of Friday night's Gather Round fixture.

"The more times you do it the more you build a routine, but it is hard sitting on the bench and not knowing if it will be the first five minutes or the last five minutes. I've found how to stay calm, stay engaged enough in the game that I'm ready at any point but not too amped up that I lose energy. I find if you're too involved sometimes you are actually using your energy on the bench, so it's important to stay calm and relaxed so you're ready to impact."

Long has had to earn every opportunity to date. No club was prepared to offer him an instant return to the AFL when Hawthorn cut him. No one offered him an SSP trial. But Collingwood saw something. Now they are seeing something in return.

Ned Long and teammates during the round five match between GWS and Hawthorn at Norwood Oval, April 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I do believe that [I can have a long-term AFL career]," he said. "It has been a bit of a journey, starting with a few one-year deals, then being delisted, coming back through the Mid-Season.

"I feel like I always had the belief that I had a lot of AFL footy in me. I feel like Collingwood are seeing that. It's great to now have that security that I've got the next two years and really try and go to work and build my career over that period."

This time last year, Long had just landed in Adelaide to play for the VFL against the SANFL in Glenelg, alongside former Magpies Cal Brown and Trent Bianco. Long landed back in South Australia on Thursday morning to face Sydney at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

If Long was tracking how many have turned up at the MCG since he reignited his AFL career the average is 73,236 across his nine games for the Magpies at the home of football. Now a capacity crowd in Gather Round beckons. A full-time career in sports technology will need to wait.