Defender's aggression a sign of his passion for Gold Coast Suns, says Damien Hardwick

Mac Andrew and Riley Thilthorpe during the round four match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at People First Stadium, April 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick has called on the media to "take a deep breath" with the commentary surrounding Mac Andrew that followed Saturday's win over Adelaide.

After the AFL issued a statement on the decision that denied Izak Rankine a late shot at goal, much of the chat turned to Andrew.

The lanky Suns defender was caught in a heated exchanged with Riley Thilthorpe in the closing moments, and Luke Hodge critiqued Andrew's demonstrative demeanour throughout the match.

Speaking on Thursday before his team boarded a flight to play North Melbourne in the Barossa Valley, Hardwick was measured in his retort.

"It's a bit of a mountain out of a molehill for mine," Hardwick said.

"Our players, our fans, our coaches love this kid. What we love is the combative nature of our lad.

"We sit there and look at the way he plays the game and that's who he is. We love his tenacity at the contest and his love for the jumper.

"He wants to be a proud Gold Coast Suns player.

Hardwick said he loved the battle with Thilthorpe, who overcame primary defender Sam Collins to kick five goals and be the best player on the ground.

"I think a lot of the media need to sit back, take a deep breath and actually look at the whole thing," Hardwick said.

"These two are going to be playing on each other for the next 10 years. We love a rivalry.

"I grew up with (Glen) Jakovich and (Wayne) Carey. I’m looking forward to Thilthorpe and Mac Andrew going toe-to-toe in round 19.

"I thought it was a great part of the game, it's an important part of the game.

"We’ll back our boy in 100 per cent. He's a wonderful player and he's only going to get better."