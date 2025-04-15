Michael Voss with Brodie Kemp after the round five match between Carlton and West Coast at Adelaide Oval, April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON forward Brodie Kemp will miss the rest of the season, with scans confirming he has ruptured his Achilles following an innocuous incident during last Saturday's Gather Round win over West Coast.

It's a brutal blow for Kemp, who has been limited to just 49 appearances in his six seasons at Ikon Park due to a ruptured ACL, as well as syndesmosis and back injuries since arriving at the club.

The nightmare injury will also force a rejig in Carlton's attacking plans ahead of this week's Good Friday clash against North Melbourne, with Harry McKay also entering the League's 12-day concussion protocols.

McKay is due to exit the protocol period before a round seven clash against Geelong, but Carlton could give the key forward an additional break after suffering a fourth head knock in the last five years.

The Blues will likely consider Lewis Young for a recall, while ruck Marc Pittonet could also come into coach Michael Voss' thinking having returned from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined to start the season.

Pittonet's potential return to AFL duties could see Carlton switch up its midfield makeup, with Tom De Koning a chance to spend more time forward should the Blues opt for a dual-ruck approach.

Carlton may also be tempted to throw Jack Silvagni forward in Kemp and McKay's absence, but the Blues have been impressed with the shutdown role he has produced since returning from an ACL injury this year.

Kemp kicked a career-high five goals against the Western Bulldogs a fortnight ago to stamp his arrival as a permanent fixture in Carlton's forward line, with his latest injury adding to an unfortunate list of setbacks throughout his Blues career.

Coming towards the end of a two-year deal he signed back in 2023, Kemp had flirted with a move away from Carlton while under contract last October but a trade taking him to St Kilda couldn't be negotiated on deadline day.

McKay was returning from three matches on the sidelines due to personal reasons against West Coast, but was forced to be substituted out of the match in the opening quarter after a sickening clash with Eagles youngster Tom Gross.