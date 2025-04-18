Ross Lyon says the club has hidden nothing after key forward Max King needed more knee surgery, further delaying his AFL comeback

Max King is seen training prior to the VFL R2 match between Sandringham and Richmond at RSEA Park on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER knee operation has sidelined St Kilda forward Max King for about six more weeks.

King's latest setback prompted a fierce defence of the club from coach Ross Lyon, who said they had not hidden anything and added critics could "just jump back in their box".

King has not played so far this season after hurting his right knee in a pre-season hitout.

He had initial surgery soon after that injury and Lyon had been bullish over the last few weeks about King's recovery.

But the Saints announced this week Max had been experiencing pain, prompting the operation.

"He was fine, he just continued to have hiccups, so they had to go re-explore it," Lyon said before Good Friday training.

Learn More 02:03

"We mentioned there was a bone spur and that was in the way of some other little bits and pieces in there.

"Surgeons just don't want to slice people up for the sake of it. Structurally, it's really sound, but that needed to be done.

"We're looking it will be six weeks, roughly, from here. But I said to Max, and this is for all our supporters, it's not about six weeks - it's about six years."

Max King (L) and Max Heath compete for the ball during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on April 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Lyon said he had heard suggestions the club had not been upfront about how King's recovery was progressing.

"You hear the noise - 'aw, we hid ..." - we didn't hide anything," he said.

"There's nothing dramatic going on here, there's certainly been no smoke and mirrors, which has been alluded to - which is disappointing.

"But we're in the hands of the surgeons. The surgeons were conservative and they were confident, but in the end ... they've gone back in.

"To find what they've found, they've really had to disrupt a bit more, so let's all really be clear on that.

"I don't like the suggestion we were hiding anything and protecting Max - it's far from the truth, so everyone can just jump back in their box."

Learn More 27:57

Lyon is adamant King, who has played only 23 games since the start of the 2023 season because of injury, would return to his best.

"We're confident. He's a power forward, he'll be fine and he'll have his day," Lyon said.

"It's been a very tough period for him, he had a full pre-season and (was hurt) in the first practice match."

Young gun Mattaes Phillipou is also closing in on his first AFL game this season after a stress reaction in his leg, which Lyon noted is a "not-insignificant" injury.

"Again, for him, it's not about six weeks - it's about six to 10 years for him," Lyon added.