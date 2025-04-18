Brisbane co-captain Lachie Neale has hit out after players were abused following the loss to Collingwood

Lachie Neale looks on after the R3 match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Lachie Neale has hit out at "cowards" abusing AFL players online.

Neale posted on Instagram in the wake of the Lions' 52-point loss to Collingwood at the Gabba on Thursday night.

"People hiding behind keyboards to attack players are the biggest stain on society," Neale wrote.

"It's getting beyond a joke now, the things I've seen sent are some of the most horrific messages I've ever seen. It's a game of football, grow the f*** up.

"Cowards. Put your face and name to your words."

Lachie Neale's Instagram post after Brisbane's loss to Collingwood on Thursday night.

Neale had 25 disposals and four clearances against the Pies as Brisbane suffered its first defeat of the season.

In a statement, Brisbane said: "The club is aware of players receiving some appalling messages from online trolls following the match last night.

"Unfortunately it's an ongoing issue players are having to deal with, we stand by them in calling it out. The matter has been reported."

Neale's comments on Instagram came days after Port Adelaide forward Willie Rioli was racially abused.

Rioli shut down his social media accounts after the abuse, which coach Ken Hinkley labelled a "disgrace".