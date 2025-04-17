IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Collingwood's response to the Opening Round loss to GWS has been "extraordinary"
- Simon Goodwin makes a big statement at the selection table
- Luke Beveridge gave some "fascinating" comments in regards to Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
- A look ahead to Good Friday footy and the Dare to Hope match on Easter Monday
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts