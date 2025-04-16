ST KILDA forward Max King will undergo another round of knee surgery on Thursday as his delayed start to the 2025 season continues.
AFL.com.au reported last week that King had suffered a fresh setback in his return from a pre-season knee issue, which required an arthroscope in late February.
Having initially aimed to be ready by the first round or two of the season, the key forward will have another procedure to relieve the pain he is still experiencing.
The club would not be drawn on how much longer he will be sidelined for.
"Max King will undergo an arthroscope tomorrow to address an ongoing knee issue," Saints executive general manager of football David Misson said.
"The aim of the surgery is to remove the pain Max has been experiencing.
"We understand the interest in Max, however, ask his privacy is respected at this time.
"Once we have more clarity on Max's recovery we’ll look to share a return-to-play timeline."
The 24-year-old suffered the injury in St Kilda's intraclub on February 7 and has been sidelined since.
He has not played since signing a monster new contract extension that tied him to the club until the end of 2032.
St Kilda will play the Western Bulldogs on Sunday night.