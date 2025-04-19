What Sam Draper's injury means for the unrestricted free agent's future is where the Bombers' minds will also be, writes Cal Twomey

Sam Draper celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THINGS just got a lot more complicated for Essendon.

When Nick Bryan went down last week with a season-ending knee injury, and then days later Sam Draper was revealed as a surprise unrestricted free agent, how the Bombers managed their two out-of-contract rucks became intriguing.

But the bigger curveball came on Friday night with Draper's Achilles injury, which Essendon is clearly fearing could be a long time out of the game this year. For the short-term, 36-year-old veteran Todd Goldstein will play his first game of the year against Collingwood on Anzac Day and hold down the fort.

But what the injury means for Draper's future is where the Bombers' minds will also be, particularly after a start to the season that has been the 26-year-old's best and most consistent patch of form of his career.

Should scans confirm on Sunday that a serious Achilles injury has occurred, as coach Brad Scott forecast on Friday night when he said the Bombers were "concerned" about the severity, then the questions will be on how all parties take the next steps. Scott flagged it was shaping as the third long-term injury in three weeks at the club, including Tom Edwards' ACL at training earlier this month.

Learn More 01:14

Both Draper and Bryan, managed by the same agency TGI Sport, wanted to start the season playing together to see how the two-man ruck set-up fared before getting deeper into contract talks. Neither gets that chance.

The Bombers have been keen to lock in Bryan on a new deal and two years would take him to free agency, while there have been ongoing negotiations on Draper's future but no firm term put forward as yet.

After clubs were informed of Draper's unrestricted free agency status last Monday – it was expected he would be a restricted free agent – the view was that it could see clubs increase their bids for him without the threat of it being matched by the cashed-up Bombers.

Adelaide has long been keen on Draper as they have scoured the market for another ruckman in recent years. The injury will be considered by all clubs who hold interest.

Last week's game against Melbourne was arguably the best of Draper's career, his forward craft has improved – he was well on track for a career-best goal haul this season after booting seven in the first five games – his marking has been consistent and when confident Draper has brought an energy to Essendon's mix. Injuries restricted him to 14 games in 2023 and 16 in 2024.

Sam Draper and Max Gawn embrace after the match between Melbourne and Essendon at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon has wanted to keep Draper and Draper is settled in Melbourne, with rivals' belief that he would likely remain there, but the injury, which led to emotional scenes for the ruckman in the Optus Stadium rooms on Friday, added complexity to the contract situation.

In the meantime, the Bombers will turn to Goldstein, and may ask Peter Wright to chip in. Vigo Visentini is developing but not yet ready for AFL rucking.

The Bombers already had two spots for the mid-season rookie draft after round 11 in late May, and their search for ready-to-go ruck back-up will be turbocharged. Former Sun Brayden Crossley trained with the Western Bulldogs over summer but ultimately was overlooked and Coburg's Cooper Keogh are two of a small number of state league rucks considered the most capable of stepping in.

Learn More 27:57

There are other tall youngsters in the mid-season pool, including potential No.1 pick and 200cm prospect Floyd Burmeister, but he turns 19 next month and is more a forward and longer-term option.

The Draper injury brings questions for chasing clubs, it forces his own to find replacements and it complicates the decision ahead for the player himself at a time when he was proving his quality.