Damien Hardwick will speak to Mac Andrew after some costly ill discipline against Richmond

Mac Andrew and Richmond players scuffle during the match between the Tigers and Suns in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick has warned Mac Andrew and his teammates against crossing the line in their bid to become the AFL's bad boys.

The Suns' ill-discipline proved costly in a shock 11-point defeat to Richmond on Saturday night, their first loss of the season.

There were spotfires after each of the Tigers' first three goals and key defender Andrew gifted Seth Campbell a simple shot with an unnecessary free kick during one of the scuffles.

The Suns have used the famous Detroit Pistons NBA side of the 1980s and 1990s, who were known as 'The Bad Boys', as inspiration this season.

But Hardwick said his side wasn't tough enough when it mattered most.

"It was undisciplined and that sort of stuff happens in footy, but the reality is it's not how hard you hit, it's how firm you hold the line and we didn't hold the line," Hardwick said post-match.

"They got through us and we were too busy pushing and shoving, which is fine from time to time.

"But your toughness is measured by putting your head over the ball and holding firm we you need to.

"We didn't do that tonight and it's a lesson learnt."

Andrew raised the ire of Richmond fans over his role in the early exchanges and was jeered throughout the match.

"We gave away a cheap goal that was probably the difference in the game so much in the end, if that makes sense," Hardwick said.

"Guys are going to get frustrated, but you can't step over the line.

"We know the boundaries and we know the rules, that's the reality of it.

"We expect better and we demand better."

Andrew was also in the thick of the action in the dying stages of a controversial one-point win over Adelaide earlier this month, during which he repeatedly taunted opponent Riley Thilthorpe.

Their exchanges escalated into a physical confrontation after the final siren.

"I'll speak to Mac but I'd much rather pull him back than have to wind him up," Hardwick said.

"That's the nature of the beast. He's going to overstep the mark - 80 per cent of the time he's going to be really good, 20 per cent of the time he's going to go over.

"Today he went over but he's a really good player and he's a young player.

"People sort of judge him unfairly at different stages, but he's 21 years of age."

Gold Coast (4-1) remain among the competition's early pacesetters despite their loss to Richmond, as they pursue a maiden finals appearance.

"We've got some work to do like all other sides," Hardwick said.

"We've been good but today we were disappointing.

"We gave ourselves an opportunity but we were well below our best."