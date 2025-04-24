You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Blake Howes warms up ahead of the R10 match between Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium on May 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The VFL action kicks off on Thursday morning with Richmond "hosting" Casey Demons at Casey Fields, before Frankston meets Northern Bullants in the evening slot, while on Anzac Day we'll see reigning premier Werribee up against Williamstown in a standalone game.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

Essendon and Collingwood meet in the primetime Saturday slot, and there are four games on Sunday including Greater Western Sydney's clash with Footscray.

There is one match in the VFLW on Anzac Day as North Melbourne Werribee face Williamstown, while other highlights include the Bombers v Magpies, Geelong v Carlton and Box Hill v Port Melbourne.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

