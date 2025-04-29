State bragging rights are on the line when Brisbane takes on Gold Coast, and Sydney and GWS do battle in a huge weekend of footy

Ben King and Jack Payne compete for the ball during the R8 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at the Gabba on May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

OLD rivalries are renewed and top-four contenders do battle across a mouth-watering round eight that could open up the traffic jam forming in the middle of the ladder.

Essendon and North Melbourne launch the round under the Thursday night spotlight before St Kilda and Fremantle have their chance to shine the following evening.

Sydney and Greater Western Sydney meet with both sides having a point to prove, while arguably the match of the round is saved for last with Brisbane hosting Gold Coast in a high-stakes QClash on Sunday.

Here is who and what to look out for across round eight, as well as a tip for each match.

Essendon v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, May 1, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Essendon 16.10 (106) d North Melbourne 10.6 (66), R10 2024

What it means

Essendon (3-3) was shown where it stands against the current competition benchmark when outclassed by Collingwood but has an ideal opportunity to bounce back against the struggling North Melbourne. The Bombers have had a stranglehold on the Kangaroos since 2016 while putting together the second-longest current winning streak against another side with 11 on the trot.

North Melbourne (1-6) was much improved after a run of heavy defeats when surging late in a fiery clash with Port Adelaide but still needs to prove that it knows how to get over the line. The Kangaroos continue to find it difficult to move the ball with purpose and have lost the inside-50 count in every match this season but now have a rare opportunity to shine in primetime against their old foes.

Game shapers

Todd Goldstein might not have expected to play more than a handful of games this season with Essendon having two rucks ahead of him in the pecking order. But after injuries to their big man stocks the Bombers called on the 36-year-old for the Anzac Day clash and he did not disappoint with 36 hitouts ahead of a battle with his former understudy at the Kangaroos.

Caleb Daniel made his name in 192 matches across 10 seasons with Western Bulldogs but is now turning to his experience to pull the strings in a young North Melbourne backline. The 28-year-old's new side regularly look to put the ball in Daniel's hands and he takes on responsibility for launching the Kangaroos' attacks from defence ahead of this 200th match.

Early tip: Essendon by 11 points

Luke Davies-Uniacke tackles Zach Merrett during North Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

Friday, May 2, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Fremantle 9.18 (72) d St Kilda 8.7 (55), R10 2024

What it means

St Kilda (3-4) has lost much of the momentum that it built up during a promising start to the season with three losses in a row to top-four hopefuls. The Saints might not be aiming for similar heights this season but have no excuse not to challenge the sides that sit around them like the Dockers, especially on their home deck where they had such a formidable record last year.

Fremantle (4-3) has got its season back on track with four victories in the past five matches and can be buoyed by the most impressive win in that stretch coming last week against Adelaide. The Dockers should be wary of not giving up those gains as they did when losing to the then-winless Demons two weeks ago, as they face a stuttering Saints outfit at a venue where they rarely play.

Game shapers

Bradley Hill has become a steadying hand in his 14th season as he helps guide a young St Kilda midfield while maintaining his bursts on the wings. The 31-year-old might not have the same speed in his legs that once frightened opponents but still knows how to find the ball as shown when gathering 33 disposals against the Lions last week.

Jordan Clark has been a durable and reliable feature of the Fremantle backline since joining from Geelong ahead of the 2022 season. The 24-year-old is now becoming just as critical to the Dockers' attack with his dash and dare opening up the opposition from half-back as his side looks to find ways to score more freely.

Early tip: St Kilda by eight points

Brad Hill gets away from Luke Ryan during Euro-Yroke's clash against Walyalup in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide, Mars Stadium

Saturday, May 3, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Port Adelaide 15.12 (102) d Western Bulldogs 8.6 (54), R17 2024

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (4-3) are humming after brushing aside old foes Greater Western Sydney to make it back-to-back victories while showing few signs of their forward group being blunted by injuries. The Bulldogs have laid the foundations for a fortress in Ballarat having won nine of their 13 matches at the venue though two of their defeats have come against this week's opponents.

Port Adelaide (4-3) hung on to beat an inspired North Melbourne to make it three wins on the bounce but will need to find another level when facing the in-form Western Bulldogs. The Power have tightened up their defence to restrict the opposition to fewer than 100 points for six weeks in a row but will need to be at the top of their game against the red-hot Dogs attack.

Game shapers

Jason Johannisen has enjoyed the highs and lows of football more than most after being awarded a Norm Smith Medal in the Dogs' 2016 premiership but has been hit hard by injury over the past three years. The 32-year-old might not be able to run out games like he used to but is still finding ways to make an impact whether playing forward or back and finally reaches 200 matches 13 years after his debut.

Sam Powell-Pepper has quickly reminded Port Adelaide of what it missed last season after the rugged forward ruptured an ACL as he brings back his ferocious attack on the ball and opposition players. The 27-year-old has cemented his place back in the Power forward line where his intense pressure causes havoc for defenders ahead of his 150th game.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 22 points

Zak Butters kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v Carlton, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, May 3, 3.45pm ACST

Last time: Adelaide 16.4 (100) d Carlton 14.14 (98), R5 2024

What it means

Adelaide (4-3) has fallen back into the pack after three defeats in the past four matches while its scoring has dried up with only 16 goals in the past two games combined. The Crows can at least be bolstered by hosting the Blues on their own deck after winning the only three clashes between the teams at the venue by an average 47 points.

Carlton (3-4) has breathed life into its season with three straight victories after warming up against West Coast and North Melbourne then running hot against Geelong. The Blues are making the most of their key pillars at each end to have the most contested marks in the competition but might rely just as much on their small forwards locking the ball at their end and away from the Crows' own threats.

Game shapers

Taylor Walker remains an evergreen presence in the Adelaide attack and even at the age of 35 is showing few signs of slowing down while booting 16 goals this year. The Crows veteran might have to turn back the clock as the focal point against the Blues defence this week with injury clouds hanging over fellow key forwards Riley Thilthorpe and Darcy Fogarty.

Nick Haynes looked to be sailing off into the sunset when playing only eight matches for the Giants last year but has quickly become a reliable addition to the Blues defence while lining up in every game. The All-Australian was back to his best with his intercept marking a feature as he gathered 20 disposals against the Cats and he is sure to be handed a critical role against the high-scoring Crows.

Early tip: Adelaide by 14 points

Rory Laird tackles Patrick Cripps during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Collingwood v Geelong, MCG

Saturday, May 3, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 13.13 (91) d Collingwood 10.11 (71), R18 2024

What it means

Collingwood (6-1) has announced itself as a genuine premiership contender with a red-hot streak of six victories that have included steamrolling its most heated rivals as well as both of last year's Grand Finalists. The Magpies are particularly hard to beat on their home deck and have won all four matches at the MCG this season after taking out as many in a row at the venue during the run home last year.

Geelong (4-3) has continued to blow hot and cold while following back-to-back wins over highly fancied opponents with a defeat to a Carlton outfit that had all but forgotten how to claim a big scalp. The Cats are prone to letting one loss turn into two or more, as they have done seven times since the start of 2023, but could turn their form around with a focus on matching the Magpies at the stoppages.

Game shapers

Josh Daicos continues to thrive in the Collingwood defence where his tireless run helps create extra links in the midfield chains and his sublime kicking regularly launches attacks. The 26-year-old loves the big stage and stepped up again with 36 touches against Essendon on Anzac Day while he is averaging a career-high 4.1 rebounds a game ahead of another high-stakes clash with Geelong.

Jeremy Cameron perhaps stays fresh and carries an air of mystery around him while playing multiple roles for Geelong but is again doing most of his damage when closer to goal. The 32-year-old has hit the scoreboard in every game this season and has three bags of four goals as the Cats rely on his reliable firepower as much as the spark that captain Patrick Dangerfield brings.

Early tip: Collingwood by seven points

Billy Frampton tackles Patrick Dangerfield during Collingwood's clash against Geelong in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Melbourne, Optus Stadium

Saturday, May 3, 5.35pm AWST

Last time: Melbourne 17.10 (112) d West Coast 8.10 (58), R17 2024

What it means

West Coast (0-7) was unable to back up a determined display against Essendon when it was held at arm's length by a Hawthorn outfit that hardly needed to get out of third gear. The Eagles can at least take positives from hosting the Demons after beating them on home turf last season, though they need to win more of the ball at the source after losing the clearance battle in every game this year.

Melbourne (2-5) has reignited its season with back-to-back victories over Fremantle and Richmond and could now climb to within touching distance of the top eight with another win over bottom-placed West Coast. But the Demons will be especially wary of facing the Eagles on their home deck after suffering a shock loss in Perth last year that helped derail their season.

Game shapers

Oscar Allen has endured a torrid season both on and off the field as the West Coast co-captain has struggled to make much impact for the winless side and had discussions with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell exposed. But at his best the 26-year-old can be one of the top key forwards in the game and might only need to settle near goal to return to form in his 100th match.

Christian Salem was back to his dazzling best as he gathered 34 disposals with 27 kicks as Melbourne teammates regularly looked for the half-back in the win over Richmond. The smooth-moving defender has been as important for his experience as his precise and penetrating kicking in recent weeks as the Demons call on a younger defence while trying to turn their fortunes around.

Early tip: Melbourne by 19 points

Clayton Oliver and Jack Viney tackle Harley Reid during Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, SCG

Sunday, May 4, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 13.10 (88) d Greater Western Sydney 12.10 (82), QF 2024

What it means

Sydney (2-5) has been handed a firm reality check with three consecutive defeats to finals hopefuls while the most recent was arguably the worst of the lot as Gold Coast blew it away with a 12-goal blitz. The Swans' problems have in part started at home with three defeats from as many matches at the SCG while their opponents take away much of their strength by blocking up the corridor.

GWS (4-3) has given up its early advantage to only sit inside the top eight on percentage after back-to-back defeats and with a testing month to come. The Giants are unlikely to need extra motivation to get up for a Sydney Derby but could do with washing away some of the painful memories as they face a Swans outfit that overran them in a qualifying final last year.

Game shapers

James Rowbottom has continued to shine in the Sydney midfield even as injuries mount up and force many of the side's talents to be spread thin. The 24-year-old tackling machine has arguably become even more important as the Swans experience an early-season slump, while he is averaging career-highs for 19.1 disposals and six clearances a game.

Toby Bedford has turned into one of the Giants' shrewdest trades after joining from the Demons at the end of 2022 as a small forward and since becoming one the top taggers in the game. The 24-year-old is sure to have his hands full with Swans midfielders Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner, but his ability to limit their impact could have a huge say on the result in his 50th game with his second club.

Early tip: Sydney by nine points

Toby Bedford and Oliver Florent compete for the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Richmond, MCG

Sunday, May 4, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 19.17 (131) d Richmond 10.8 (68), R23 2024

What it means

Hawthorn (5-2) did what it needed to do after back-to-back defeats when cruising to victory over West Coast and now has more opportunities to fine-tune against Richmond and Melbourne. The Hawks enjoy the wide expanses of the MCG and have won eight of their past nine at the venue where their forwards can find the space that has helped them become the league leaders for marks inside 50.

Richmond (2-5) has continued on its rollercoaster ride of a season as it backed up a shock victory over the previously undefeated Gold Coast with a loss to Melbourne. The Tigers stayed with the Demons until after the main break then fought back with the last four goals of the game to make the margin more respectable and give the young side momentum heading into their clash with the Hawks.

Game shapers

Mabior Chol is continuing to narrow the gap between his best and his worst while turning into a reliable goalkicker since moving to Hawthorn ahead of the start of last season. The 28-year-old has booted 50 majors in 30 matches for the Hawks and while he might not get much of the plaudits has become a key to their high-scoring ways ahead of coming up against one of his former sides.

Jacob Hopper has rarely been able to have the impact that he would have hoped due to injury after moving to Richmond at the end of 2022 following 114 matches with Greater Western Sydney. The 28-year-old now reached the 150-game mark as a leader of the Tigers' onball brigade while returning to some of his top form with an average 26.6 disposals and 5.6 clearances a game.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 41 points

Nick Watson chases Nick Vlastuin during Hawthorn's clash against Richmond in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba

Sunday, May 4, 7.20pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 13.15 (93) d Gold Coast 9.11 (65), R20 2024

What it means

Brisbane (6-1) shook off a loss to Collingwood with an emphatic victory over St Kilda to stay among the early pacesetters ahead of a blockbuster QClash against Gold Coast. The Lions have won 11 of their past 12 against the Suns with their only defeat coming late in 2023, but this is the first meeting where both sides are truly chasing a finals spot and perhaps even a top-four finish.

Gold Coast (5-1) has an opportunity to make a huge statement as it faces heated rivals Brisbane with the added prize of top spot within reach if other results fall its way. The Suns have lost their past six against the Lions at the Gabba and failed to reach 100 points in a game at the venue since 2015, but are now the highest scorers in the competition as they chase a breakthrough finals berth.

Game shapers

Dayne Zorko saves his best for simmering clashes with Gold Coast and it is little surprise that the veteran has booted more goals against the Suns than any other side. The evergreen 36-year-old is now more likely to ply his trade in defence where he is having just as much impact with an average 25.7 disposals and career-high 6.4 rebounds a game.

Bailey Humphrey has enjoyed breakout games in the past but arguably had his biggest influence on a result in his 46 games when booting four goals to help turn the contest in the Suns' win over the Swans. The 20-year-old is spending more time around the stoppages this season where his attack on the ball can be a clearance weapon as much as his ability near goal.

Early tip: Brisbane by four points