Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round eight teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Sam Davidson in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

UPGRADE season is here.

Coaches are moving on players with money on their heads to premiums, with Sam Davidson (FWD/MID, $626,000) and Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $592,000) the two most traded out players this week.

Once again, it's Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $919,000) and Nick Daicos (MID, $1,092,000) the most traded in, while Clayton Oliver (MID, $928,000) being ruled out for Melbourne has thrown coaches a curveball.

The Traders bring you all the round eight teams and latest Fantasy news, plus the best captains for this week.

