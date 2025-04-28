Chad Warner celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS a huge scoring round as we officially enter upgrade season. We saw most of our premiums do their thing and it was hard to avoid a good skipper as a result.

The big issues of the round were caused by coaches, and not us of the Fantasy variety. After pumping out a whopping 100 in three quarters, Crows star Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,080,000) had his wings clipped by Matthew Nicks, throwing him to full-forward where he couldn't get a touch. And by couldn't get a touch, I mean literally … he didn't manage to add to his score in the whole final term.

Now if that looked bad, how was Ross Lyon's form with Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $592,000). After scoring back-to-back 80s playing a prominent role through the midfield, the youngster was tactically subbed off, recording just 20 per cent game time while given a mouthful on the pine to go with it which doesn't bode well for his job security.

Let's break down what I meant by upgrade season. Basically, where possible it indicates a time in the season where we use traditional downgrade/upgrade trades in order to remove as many rookies off the ground as you can leading up to the mid-season byes. In order to do this to best effect, we remove fattened cash cows like Sam Davidson (FWD/MID, $626,000) and Garcia to a Rookie like James Tunstill (MID/FWD, $272,000) and use the money to upgrade to an under-priced premium such a Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $919,000).

Sounds easy hey! Tell that to coaches of Adam Cerra (MID, $928,000) and Tom Stewart (DEF, $729,000).

MOST TRADED IN

Jedd Busslinger (DEF, $246,000)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $919,000)

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $230,000)

Ned Long (MID, $660,000)

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,092,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Sam Davidson (FWD/MID, $626,000)

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $592,000)

Sam Lalor (MID/FWD, $551,000)

Christian Moraes (MID, $452,000)

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $795,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Riley Bice (DEF, $653,000) +$68,000

Caiden Cleary (FWD, $457,000) +$62,000

Mabior Chol (FWD, $571,000) +$59,000

Lloyd Meek (RUCK, $947,000) +$56,000

Ned Long (MID, $660,000) +$56,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Kai Lohmann (FWD, $422,000) -$67,000

Mason Wood (MID/FWD, $734,000) -$60,000

Connor Budarick (DEF, $567,000) -$59,000

Miles Bergman (DEF/MID, $729,000) -$58,000

Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $897,000) -$55,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Matthew Carroll (DEF, $367,000) 3

Oscar McDonald (DEF, $352,000) 6

Caiden Cleary (FWD, $457,000) 10

Will White (FWD, $416,000) 11

Jedd Busslinger (DEF, $246,000) 13

Caiden Cleary tackles Steele Sidebottom during Sydney's clash with Collingwood in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $897,000) 138

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,086,000) 137

Matt Rowell (MID, $938,000) 135

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,106,000) 134

Matt Crouch (MID, $870,000) 133

STOCKS UP

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $919,000)

The Dees star looks back to his best with three hundreds on the trot on the back of 114 on the back of 28 disposals, seven marks, four tackles and two goals. It gives him a BE of just 77 heading into a soft match-up against the Eagles where he should continue to fire.

Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $855,000)

After starting the season playing predominantly forward, to the point he gained DPP, Chad has moved back to the middle the last two weeks and made the most of it against the Suns with 20 disposals, five marks, six tackles and two goals for 119. He has a BE of 85 and has dropped $106k to be a genuine bargain.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,012,000)

The hard-running Saint embraced a spike in midfield time in a tough match-up against the Lions with a season-high 131 which included 32 disposals, six marks and a goal. It leaves him with a BE of 98, a total he has surpassed in five of his seven games this season.

Josh Daicos (MID/DEF, $914,000)

I have been giving his brother enough love, it's about time the Daicos with defender status got some. If you don't have the cash to get to the top, the accumulating half-back is a great option on the back of a season-high 119. He has been remarkably consistent with just one score under 85 and looked superb against the Bombers with 36 disposals and nine marks to give him a BE of 85.

Zak Butters (MID, $1,070,000)

If you like a POD, the Power ball-magnet is your man. After a delayed start to the season, he took no time to hit his straps, getting better every week with scores of 105, 114 and 126 in his last three. Plenty of instant reward should be on offer against the Dogs this week if you want to join the two per cent of owners enjoying his work.

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS DOWN

Sam Davidson (FWD/MID, $626,000)

What's up Doc? Your BE. After averaging 71 and increasing an impressive $396k, it's time to go for the Doctor, whose BE has increased to 65 following last rounds 51. His season to date is highlighted by his huge round three performance against the Blues where he took an impressive 10 marks on his way to a season-high 125. He will forever remain a Fantasy favourite for his work, but it's time to go for this year.

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $592,000)

If you use a sub prior to half-time and it's not injury related, it's a selection error, not the fault of a 19-year-old that had hardly set foot on the paddock. Either way, it's time to go for Hugo who had a few great games that have caused his price to increase by $171k. He has a BE of 76 and appears to be the whipping boy for their poor performance so it's time to part ways.

Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $658,000)

This would have to be considered a luxury upgrade for teams that are sitting pretty. He is a more than serviceable F6, averaging an impressive 74 for the year but some coaches are getting an itchy trade finger given his two most recent scores of 63 and 65. He has three great match-ups ahead with games against the Suns, Roos and Dees and will carry a BE of 61 into the QClash. As I said, a luxury trade, but understandable if he becomes an uber premium.

Levi Ashcroft handballs during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Kieren Briggs (RUCK, $719,000)

I apologise once again on behalf of my co-worker who suggested targeting the Giants ruck two weeks ago to replace Tristan Xerri. Since then, Briggs has scored 39 and 50 while the said co-worker's rank has climbed to 141. Coincidence? I think not. I also think the term 'People's Prince' can be put to bed now, while also upgrading 'Briggsy' to a more reliable scorer. I'm not sure what's wrong with him, because he is a lot better than this but he has a BE of 106 heading into a tough match-up with the Swans and needs to be traded.

Sam Lalor (MID/FWD, $551,000)

The talented Tiger has served as a great cash cow, increasing by $211k while averaging 62. Following an impressive season-high of 95 in round four, he hasn't backed it up in two soft match-ups with scores of 59 and 41 in his last two. It has caused his BE to spike to 56, making it a good time to move him on.

