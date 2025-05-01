Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round eight

Chad Warner celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL FANTASY once again reminded us last week that nothing is guaranteed - except chaos.

Since the beginning of time, Fantasy coaches have been riding the wave of luck on a weather-beaten ship named Skill and Research.

Last week, we saw the surprise subbing of Marcus Bontempelli and Hugo Garcia, which shook coaches across all formats of the game. Others have been riding the Tom Stewart rollercoaster without seatbelts, while others have been blindsided by Geelong's crafty late changes.

In AFL Fantasy, nothing is ever truly guaranteed.

Round Eight has arrived, and on Thursday night we brace for team selections, hoping no more curveballs are thrown our way. And just when you thought it couldn't get worse … the bye rounds are only five weeks away, so strap yourself in.

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,092,000) – TREAT

Daicos has featured as a 'treat' now for the last three weeks. If you have missed his last scores of 120, 131 and 136 ... you'd better make the adjustments and get him in now. He'll be great again.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,159,000) - TRAP

If you're buying someone at this price, you would want some instant reward. The flag on Whitfield this week is the fact he was tagged by James Jordon three times last year to scores of 94, 108 and 48.

Lachie Whitfield warms up ahead of the R7 match between GWS and Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $855,000) – TREAT

Even though Warner might be walking into a potential tag from Bedford, he's still a premium at a reachable price. With more time in the midfield, he has now averaged 99 over his last two games.

Jedd Busslinger (DEF, $246,000) - TREAT

Busslinger shot out of the block last week on debut scoring 25 in the first quarter. Even though he only managed a total of 42, the signs looked positive for the 21-year-old who should hold his spot.

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $230,000) - TREAT

Finding downgrade options are as rare as finding a fault in Calvin's Captains, and this week we have been delivered a gift. Boxshall has averaged 109 in the VFL and hopefully he isn't named as the sub.

Most traded in

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $230,000)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $919,000)

Jedd Busslinger (DEF, $246,000)

Ned Long (MID, $660,000)

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,092,000)

After scoring 114, 100 and 104 in his last three games, it no shock to see Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $919,000) as the most traded-in forward this week and it's not too late to jump on board. He has a great match-up and looks back to his very best.

If you can't reach the premium you want, then Ned Long (MID, $660,000) could be the short-term option for you. He has cemented himself in the Collingwood midfield where Long has averaged 63 per cent of the team's centre bounces and 93 points in his last three games. Use him as a stepping stone to an uber-premium in a couple of weeks' time.

Ned Long handballs during the R5 match between Collingwood and Sydney at Adelaide Oval on April 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Most traded out

Sam Davidson (MID/FWD, $626,000)

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $592,000)

Sam Lalor (MID/FWD, $551,000)

Christian Moraes (MID, $452,000)

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $795,000)

It's time to sell those fattened cash cows and Sam Davidson (MID/FWD, $626,000) is at the top of the list of the rookies who are being sold. Davidson has gone up a massive $396,000 from his starting price, the second-biggest increase behind Sydney's Riley Bice who is still rising.

After just 20 per cent time on ground, Ross Lyon broke the hearts of many hopeful Fantasy coaches by subbing out Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $592,000) last week. The Saints have said he won't be dropped and will play this week. Even though coaches are showing Garcia the door, you could hold ... if you think Lyon is going to get out of the right side of the bed.

Sam Davidson in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Josh Battle (DEF) v Richmond – Coming off a season-high 107, Battle is now averaging 73 and features in just 27 per cent of draft leagues. This match-up is juicy and he should be great again.

Matthew Johnson (MID) v St Kilda – Targeting St Kilda match-ups is a good way to get a little boost from your player's score. Johnson had 94 last week and can be found in 13 per cent of leagues.

Ryan Maric (MID/FWD) v Melbourne – Defenders have scored with ease against the Demons and Maric should be floating across half-back and racking up plenty. He is only in 30 per cent of leagues.

Ryan Maric kicks the ball during the R6 match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium on April 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Luke Ryan v St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 7:40pm AEST

OK ... hear me out, it's a long shot but Ryan is the perfect VC option who plays nice and early. He scored 126 and 156 in his last two games against the Saints, who do give up points to defenders.

Christian Petracca v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, SAT 7:35pm AEST

The Eagles are right in Petracca's hitting zone. He has scored 100 in his last three games and even had 74, 124 and 139 in his last three games against West Coast. Old school Petracca is back!

Lloyd Meek v Richmond @ the MCG, SUN 3:20pm AEST

Meek is in great form and is coming off scores of 131 and 115 with another easy match-up this week. This year against Nankervis we have seen Gawn (138), Marshall (123) and De Koning (132) all cash in.

Lloyd Meek warms up ahead of the R6 match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG on April 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get.

