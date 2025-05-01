Follow all the action from the Bombers' clash against the Kangaroos

Harry Sheezel is tackled by Ben Hobbs during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will be aiming for a 12th straight win over North Melbourne when the teams meet on Thursday night.

The Bombers have dominated the Kangaroos in recent years, last losing to North in 2016.

Bailey Scott has been named the Roos' sub after being recalled to the side this week, while Jye Menzie will start as the Bombers' sub.

BOMBERS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

Essendon is 3-3 after its three-game winning streak was ended by Collingwood on Anzac Day.

The Kangaroos, meanwhile, are 1-6 but showed improved signs in their loss to Port Adelaide.

Brad Scott has made just one change for the clash, with young midfielder Elijah Tsatas coming in for veteran Dylan Shiel (managed).

The Roos have dropped Darcy Tucker after he went without a disposal last week against Port Adelaide, while Paul Curtis (suspension) and George Wardlaw (corkie) are also out. In their place comes Finnbar Maley for his debut, alongside Scott and Will Phillips.

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Jye Menzie

North Melbourne: Bailey Scott