IF EVER there's a time when excuses won't cut it, it's in Sydney Derby week but regardless of the occasion, it's pretty clear right now that James Rowbottom has had enough of them.

You couldn't help but notice the Swans hardman's dismissive smirk when the understandable question about his team's lengthy injury toll was asked at Thursday's press conference ahead of Sydney Derby 30.

A loss on Sunday would take the Swans to 2-6 for the campaign.

A paltry start potentially for a club with a solitary goal of premiership contention but one with an almighty caveat considering the absence of Errol Gulden, Tom Papley, Callum Mills, Taylor Adams, Logan McDonald, Joel Amartey, Harry Cunningham, Robbie Fox and others.

Rowbottom, though, is clearly fed-up hearing about it.

"It's obviously a challenge but it's not an excuse," he said.

"We've got a relatively experienced team and we're the one's making the mistakes and not providing our best footy."

The Swans' tackling machine is clearly less interested in the players who aren't out there in the clinches with him at the moment but rather maximising what they do have ahead of Sunday's blockbuster with GWS.

"Personally, I was really disappointed on the weekend (away to Gold Coast) with the third quarter. I wasn't able to identify and try galvanise the boys as well as I could and let it slip for a bit too long. That's a problem we have as a team in general," he said.

The situation isn't too different at the Giants.

While they may still be in the top eight, defeat on Sunday – which would be a fifth straight in the derby – would add up to a third in a row this season and cast huge doubt over their premiership credentials.

The review of the loss to the Bulldogs in Canberra was 'harsh', according to defender Harry Himmelberg, in particular their woeful showing in the third quarter as they conceded five goals to one behind.

That adds up to a fascinating subplot to the SCG encounter this weekend.

For the first time since 2020, both teams go into a derby out of form and under immense pressure in their search of a win to resuscitate their season.

"Both teams aren't playing their best footy at the moment and that will only escalate the fierceness of the rivalry and that'll be good for the game. It'll be a good watch I think," Himmelberg said.

Rowbottom added: "We're obviously struggling to find a win at the moment, regardless of the derby or not we're in need of a win and searching for that form does just amplify the moment even more."

The selection calls at the Giants will be of interest ahead of the game with veteran midfielder Stephen Coniglio on track for a recall from a nagging glute issue.

There is pressure on out-of-form forwards Aaron Cadman and Jake Stringer with the high-profile ex-Bombers recruit kicking just three goals from his five games so far, albeit with an inaccurate 12 behinds to go with that.

"Coming into a brand new team and learning a completely different system is going to be tough. We've seen glimpses of what he's (Stringer) capable of, " Himmelberg said.

"He works hard during the week to fast-track that gameplan knowledge that he has. It's going to be a slow burn for Jake and we'd rather him be playing his best footy in the back half of the year that's for sure."

The Swans have far less wriggle room for changes considering their litany of injuries and they'll likely look to Aaron Francis to provide their focal point in attack after his three-goal cameo against Port Adelaide a fortnight ago.

"It's really good that he grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He's been really predictable for us regardless of scoreboard impact. His ability to make a contest and be predictable for our forwards and midfielders has been really positive," Rowbottom said.

Sitting side by side as Rowbottom and Himmelberg were on Thursday, there's clearly less chance of a barb being thrown the way of the opponent as Sam Taylor did last year labelling the Swans as ‘smug'.

That was followed up by Toby Bedford earlier this week with the admission that the Giants ‘hated' the Swans but it's not a sentiment Rowbottom shares.

"There's obviously a rivalry, but we highly respect the Giants and the way they go about things. It's just a game at the end of the day and a fierce rivalry but I'm not sure hate's the right word to use," he said.

Added Himmelberg: "It's two teams that just really want to win, footy in New South Wales is going up and up and it's such a good occasion to showcase that. We're expecting the Swans' best and hopefully we can show ours as well."