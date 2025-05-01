Sean Darcy says he's looking forward to the return of fellow big Luke Jackson ahead of Friday night's clash with St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

Sean Darcy and Reilly O'Brien compete in the ruck during the R7 match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Optus Stadium on April 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

SEAN Darcy says he still feels like a baby giraffe at times out on the field following his lengthy injury lay-off, and he can't wait to resume what he predicts will be a special ruck combination with Luke Jackson.

Darcy was sidelined for Fremantle's first four games of the season after undergoing surgery on his knee and ankle during the summer.

The 26-year-old had also been plagued by injuries over the previous two seasons, and he flew to Qatar in January to find long-term answers to his troubles.

Darcy was monstered by Melbourne ruck Max Gawn a fortnight ago, but he took a huge stride forward last week with 36 hitouts and five clearances in Fremantle's 18-point win over Adelaide.

Jackson, who has missed the past three weeks with a hamstring injury, is set to join Darcy in the side for Friday night's clash with St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

Darcy is still in the process of building his form and fitness, and he opened up about the challenge of playing top-level football after missing most of the summer.

"It's tough. I just feel like a baby giraffe out there sometimes," Darcy said.

"Understanding to be strong in the contest, watch the ball, your touch - all that sort of thing takes a while to come back.

"I didn't get any pre-season at all. So I'm going to build every week.

"It's tough, but it's fun. It's football.

"I'm running around playing footy and playing in front of 53,000 rather than being in rehab, so I'll take this any day of the week."

Sean Darcy celebrates a goal during the R6 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at the MCG on April 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

When Jackson joined Fremantle at the end of 2022, much was touted about what he could achieve partnering Darcy.

Injuries have restricted the amount of time the duo have spent together, especially over the past 18 months, but they will partner up for the first time in 2025 in Friday's clash with St Kilda.

"I'm pretty excited," Darcy said.

"Me and 'Dogga', we haven't played too much footy over the last little bit, and the quality of football he was playing at the start of the year was very impressive.

Luke Jackson and Bailey Williams compete in the ruck during the R3 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on March 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"So I'd love to have the big fella back. I love him and love playing with him, so it'll be good fun.

"Once we get a run together, we feel like we could be really special together."

Fremantle (4-3) needs a win over St Kilda (3-4) to prove it is a genuine finals contender.

St Kilda is desperate to rebound following losses to GWS (28 points), Western Bulldogs (71 points) and Brisbane (45 points).