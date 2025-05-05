Max Gawn celebrates during the round eight match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S nothing better than nailing a captain in AFL Fantasy. When it's the top score of the year, it makes it all a little sweeter.

Melbourne captain and dominant ruck Max Gawn racked up 158 Fantasy points in round eight. This was built by a career-high 35 disposals to go with eight marks and 47 hitouts. What was most impressive for his owners was his 102-point second half that put an exclamation mark on the 33-year-old being the ruck pick of the year.

On the flipside, Tom De Koning was the 14th ranked ruck for the round. After a hot start to the season, he has posted four scores of 82 and below in the last five weeks and his now just $7,000 up on his starting price.

Is it time to go?

The Traders discuss moving TDK on as a priority. More trade options are considered from the debutant Hugh Boxshall who scored 74 as a cash cow through to premium options such as Harry Sheezel as he is racking up in his half-back role once again.

Plenty of your questions are answered as The Traders help you get set for round nine.

Episode guide

0:30 - "It's good to have you back..."

2:40 - Warnie made Max Gawn his vice-captain on Saturday night for massive results.

6:50 - Jack Macrae had the biggest quarter of the season with 66 in the final term.

8:00 - Five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year goes to Levi Ashcroft for his 115.

10:20 - News of the week.

17:20 - Keidean Coleman made his return to the VFL and scored 131.

19:30 - Have teams worked out Nick Daicos?

22:05 - Does Tom De Koning need to go? Who are the options?

32:45 - Cash Cows to consider this week with Hugh Boxshall at the top of the list.

37:50 - Harry Sheezel has his role back and it is "shameless" according to Roy.

43:20 - Most traded players and The Traders' early moves.

45:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

48:00 - Should we trade out Clayton Oliver?

52:25 - Is Jack Steele an option with his 'green mile' ahead?

56:00 - Ranking cash cows to trade out.

